Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Moses Moody Preps for Warriors’ Rotation ‘Fight’

    By Lance Roberson,

    1 days ago

    On a team with Stephen Curry, players must do everything possible to stand out and show Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr they are worth the minutes. Although he's shown flashes in the past, Moses Moody recently revealed what he's done this offseason to up his game and possibly help the Warriors win a few "fights."

    Hailing from the 2021 NBA Draft, like Jonathan Kuminga, Moody has something to prove. However, unlike his teammate and fellow 2021 draft classmate, Moody is fighting for minutes, not a max-level rookie contract extension.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LKRFK_0vxtLfym00
    Moses Moody, USA TODAY

    “A lot of different stuff, you know, changing up the cadence of my shot, being able to get into it quicker,” Moody revealed . “Coming off screens, being able to find my feet, as well as ball handling, movement, cadence, I've been working on a lot.”

    Moody increased his scoring average from 4.8 points in the 2022-23 season to 8.1 points for the 2023-24 campaign. Gradually, Moses earned Kerr’s trust. However, after the Warriors signed De’Anthony Melton and acquired Buddy Hield, Moody’s goal of maintaining a constant role in Kerr’s rotation became more difficult.

    Nonetheless, Moody’s work ethic has no boundaries, whether playing pickleball or boxing, to add variety to his training. According to Moody, he hits the boxing ring after lifting in the morning, and no, Draymond Green is not his trainer.

    Related: Mutombo 'Means Everything' to Kuminga

    Moody claimed to have been interested in boxing since a kid. While punching isn’t necessary in basketball, maintaining stamina and strength conditioning is a significant aspect of playing in the NBA.

    Perhaps Moody’s agent won't have to remove the gloves during contract negotiations.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Knicks Coach Makes Blunt Admission After Karl-Anthony Towns' Preseason Debut
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Japanese guard excites fans and opposing coach in preseason opener
    Athlon Sports23 hours ago
    Warriors have seemingly unearthed new backcourt
    Yardbarker1 day ago
    Browns Make Decision on Deshaun Watson After Embarrassing Loss to Commanders
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Gregg Popovich Reveals Reason For Spurs' Loss Against Thunder
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Multiple Charges Filed Against Star Georgia WR Following Overnight Arrest
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Angel Reese Leaves Nothing To The Imagination With Spicy Outfit
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    ESPN Announces 'College GameDay' Update Ahead of Ohio State-Oregon Matchup
    Athlon Sports23 hours ago
    IB Nation Sports Talk: Marcus Freeman Talks Notre Dame Injuries, Josh Burnham, Offensive Line
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Everyone is Saying the Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers After Three INTs in Jets' Loss
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Paul Finebaum Reveals 'Humiliating' Moment For One Major College Football Coach
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Tuesday, October 8th
    Devra Lee23 hours ago
    Fans Can't Believe Who Taylor Swift Hung Out With After Saints-Chiefs Game
    Athlon Sports18 hours ago
    Patrick Mahomes Sent Stern Warning to NFL After Chiefs-Saints
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Steve Spurrier Names SEC Program In The Driver’s Seat After Chaotic Week 6
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Week 7 College Football Game Rescheduled Due to Hurricane Milton
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Insider Reveals What It Will Take the Wild to Re-Sign Kirill Kaprizov
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    David Pollack Reveals Key Issue Plaguing Tennessee Quarterback Nico Iamaleava
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Distraught Alabama Fan's Epic Call to Paul Finebaum Leaves 'Get Up' Insider in Tears
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    LeBron James Responds to Strong Message From Deion Sanders
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Taylor Swift Moving In On Girlfriend Of Other Kansas City Chiefs Star
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Former Iowa Star Gabbie Marshall Fires Back at Caitlin Clark
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Brittany Mahomes Reveals Unwanted Consequence of Patrick Mahomes' Pre-Game Message
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Greg McElroy Reveals Overlooked College Football Team Who Could 'Make Some Noise'
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Our Cowboys 'Blow It Up' Theory? Jerry Finally Admits To Plan
    Athlon Sports23 hours ago
    Jets Predicted to Replace Robert Saleh With Three-Time Super Bowl Champion as Next Head Coach
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Everyone Is Saying the Same Thing About Kyle Shanahan After 49ers Choke in Week 5
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Greg McElroy Reveals Fraudulent College Football Team After Week 6
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Kyle Busch Team Member Threatens Retirement During Frustrating Talladega Cup Race
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    ESPN Has Officially Named Adrian Wojnarowski's Replacement
    Athlon Sports1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy