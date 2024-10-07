Moses Moody Preps for Warriors’ Rotation ‘Fight’

On a team with Stephen Curry, players must do everything possible to stand out and show Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr they are worth the minutes. Although he's shown flashes in the past, Moses Moody recently revealed what he's done this offseason to up his game and possibly help the Warriors win a few "fights."

Hailing from the 2021 NBA Draft, like Jonathan Kuminga, Moody has something to prove. However, unlike his teammate and fellow 2021 draft classmate, Moody is fighting for minutes, not a max-level rookie contract extension.

Moses Moody

“A lot of different stuff, you know, changing up the cadence of my shot, being able to get into it quicker,” Moody revealed . “Coming off screens, being able to find my feet, as well as ball handling, movement, cadence, I've been working on a lot.”

Moody increased his scoring average from 4.8 points in the 2022-23 season to 8.1 points for the 2023-24 campaign. Gradually, Moses earned Kerr’s trust. However, after the Warriors signed De’Anthony Melton and acquired Buddy Hield, Moody’s goal of maintaining a constant role in Kerr’s rotation became more difficult.

Nonetheless, Moody’s work ethic has no boundaries, whether playing pickleball or boxing, to add variety to his training. According to Moody, he hits the boxing ring after lifting in the morning, and no, Draymond Green is not his trainer.

Moody claimed to have been interested in boxing since a kid. While punching isn’t necessary in basketball, maintaining stamina and strength conditioning is a significant aspect of playing in the NBA.

Perhaps Moody’s agent won't have to remove the gloves during contract negotiations.