    • Athlon Sports

    Analysis: Marcus Smart for Mitchell Robinson (and change) can be a win-win trade

    By Bruno Rukavina,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYeVc_0vxtIio000

    The New York Knicks have been rumored to be interested in acquiring Marcus Smart from the Memphis Grizzlies.

    Considering the Knicks' offseason, in which they traded for star players Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, the rumors should be treated seriously. Smart's defensive prowess further bolsters the Knicks' chances of competing with the NBA-champion Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference.

    On the other hand, the Grizzlies need depth, especially in the frontcourt. As much as Smart is appreciated across Memphis, other young players on the roster—like Scotty Pippen Jr. and Vince Williams—could fill up his minutes.

    What the Knicks can offer for Smart

    The Knicks have been aggressive in trade talks for the last few months. Their GM, Leon Rose, has done an exceptional job and made Madison Square Garden a relevant arena again.

    Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns are an elite starting five, but the Knicks seem to want more than that.

    Since rumors about New York's interest in Marcus Smart have been floating, Grizzlies fans have asked themselves what the Knicks could offer to tempt Memphis into trading Smart. The common thinking in Grizzlies Nation is that the Knicks don't have enough assets to make it work.

    A reasonable package the Knicks could offer the Grizzlies for Smart involves Mitchell Robinson, NY's starting center before the KAT trade, and Miles McBride, a backup point guard.

    McBride is currently the leader of the bench unit, and while he did a fine job last season, he will never be on Marcus Smart's level. Smart brings that dog mentality to a team. He isn't a scorer, but his defense is one of the best in the league.

    In Tom Thibodeau's system, the rotation is short, so the Knicks won't use many players in the postseason. That is why they can utilize assets to bring in better starters while retaining only a few bench players.

    Grizzlies crave depth amid injuries

    On the opposite end are the Grizzlies, who need more players. Last season was an injury-plagued disaster, and this training camp did not start well, with three important players already out.

    Memphis knows well that one injury can derail their whole season, and neither the fans, players, nor management wants that to happen. The Grizzlies desperately need another frontcourt player, either a center or a wing.

    Marcus Smart or Desmond Bane currently play the small forward position, depending on your perspective, but none of them are made to thrive in it. Also, if Zach Edey doesn't work out, the Grizzlies will have even more problems because there is no other true center besides Jay Huff, who isn't the best solution.

    Contractual situations workable

    Robinson has two more years left on his contract, and it is frontloaded, so next year will be a lot cheaper and take up just above 8% of the salary cap. The problem with Mitchell Robinson is his injury record, which isn't good. He played a career-high 72 games in a season in 2021-22, and his health has deteriorated since. He played only 31 games last season.

    Mitchell is also injured right now, and there is no timeline for his return. He will not likely play in the first month or two of the new season.

    If he ends up in Memphis, he will be an enormous upgrade for the center position. In addition, his mentoring Zach Edey could do wonders for the rookie's career. Robinson is one of the best anchor bigs in the league and paired up with Jaren Jackson Jr., the interior defense would be nearly impenetrable.

    Losing Smart could leave the Grizzlies with a thin backcourt rotation, but McBride could solve the point guard rotation, which currently consists of Ja Morant, him, and Scotty Pippen Jr.

    McBride is still only 24 and much closer to the team's core guys than Marcus Smart. He is entering his fourth year in the league, and his numbers have consistently improved over the last three seasons.

    Last year, he was deadly from behind the three-point line, while the Grizzlies have been pretty bad from the same spot. McBride has a very tradeable contract, so even if he does not pan out in Memphis and the Grizzlies decide to go with Scotty Pippen Jr. as their bench leader, he could easily be moved to another team for value. His frontloaded contract will take approximately $4,333 million per year, and he still has three years in front of him.

    If Robinson is healthy, this trade can be a win-win

    If the Knicks and the Grizzlies agree to this kind of deal, there would still be a need to add one more piece to the trade, as the salaries don't quite match.

    The Knicks need to add one more minimum salary piece, as they did in the Karl-Anthony Towns trade when they signed and traded Duane Washington, DaQuan Jeffries, and Charlie Brown Jr. In a trade for Marcus Smart, they would need only one more player, and it might even be one of the rookies like Tyler Kolek or Pacome Dadiet.

    While Marcus Smart is an essential player for the Grizzlies, this trade might improve their rotation. For the Knicks, it would help Thibodeau's system, so it could be a win-win trade.

    However, Robinson's injury history is the deciding factor. If the Grizzlies examine him and don't trust him to be healthy soon, they should stay put or look elsewhere for a better fit.

    rome big
    4h ago
    Can't be serious
    twistr
    18h ago
    nah
