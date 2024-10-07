Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Joel Klatt Names Top 10 College Football Program That ‘Can’t Be Trusted’

    By J.C. Shelton,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iVDSy_0vxsjQcS00

    College football is at a pivotal point in the 2024 season. Through six weeks, pretenders begin to clearly separate themselves from championship contenders.

    Seven AP Top 25 teams were upset over the weekend, including four upsets in the top ten. Most notably, No. 1 Alabama lost to Vanderbilt and No. 4 Tennessee fell to Arkansas as heavy favorites.

    Another top 10 program, however, came dangerously close to suffering the same fate. Previously No. 8 ranked Miami came back from a 25-point deficit to beat unranked California to stay perfect on the season.

    Despite the Hurricanes' valiant effort in the 39-38 win in Berkeley, Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt is extremely hesitant to put trust in Miami moving forward given the last two weeks of play.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yF8OK_0vxsjQcS00
    Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward

    Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

    “I do not trust Miami," he said on "The Joel Klatt Show." "Second straight week that I just don't trust them. ...The officials have bailed them out in particular on some reviews, and again we can't do this conference officiating thing, like there's some things in that game that happen whether it's targeting calls or the review against Virginia Tech."

    Controversial official reviews seemingly aided Miami's wins against both Cal and Virginia Tech in consecutive weeks. A potential game-winning touchdown was reversed after review to give the Hurricanes a 38-34 win over the Hokies in Week 5. A week later, officials reversed a Miami targeting call that could have led to the Bears running out the clock. Instead, the Hurricanes forced a punt and went on to score the game-winning touchdown.

    "Miami is going to continue to play games like this, I fear, because I just don't trust them," Klatt said. "This is kind of Mario Cristobal's MO... I love Cam Ward, he's incredible, and yet I don't really trust Miami and in particular their defense. They're giving up far too many yards and too many points.”

    Miami ranks 17th in total defense and 31st in scoring defense, allowing 282 yards per game and 18.8 points per game on average, respectively. Those numbers are skewed a bit given the Hurricanes schedule in the first four weeks, including Florida, Florida A&M, Ball State and South Florida.

    Despite the team's issues in the last two games, Miami has risen to No. 6 in the AP Poll. The slate will only get tougher, though, as the ACC schedule heats up. Miami (6-0) is off this week before taking on Louisville (3-2) in Week 8.

