Steve Sarkisian Discusses Emotions, Intensity of Red River Rivalry

The Longhorns are preparing for one of the biggest games of the season in Week 7.

No. 1 Texas will travel to Dallas to face No. 18 Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 12. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is aware that anything can happen in rivalry games, no matter who is favored.

"It's a rivalry game," Sarkisian said . "Forget whatever we're favored by or we're not, it doesn't matter. Records and things don't matter in games like this."

The Longhorns are the 14.5-point favorite in the Red River Rivalry this season. However, like Sarkisian mentioned, that means very little in a game full of emotion and hatred. Last year, No. 15 Oklahoma defeated No. 3 Texas, 34-30, with under a minute left in the game.

Sarkisian felt his team let their emotions get the best of them at times throughout the last meeting. "Emotions run high in games like this and most notably in this game," Sarkisian said . "I'm not here to deny that our players won't have some emotion in this game and I think they deserve that, they should have it. The key is to not cross over that threshold where we get emotional. I felt like in last year's game, we got a little emotional at times."

The Red River Rivalry provides one of the best and most unique atmospheres in college football. Fans of the Longhorns and Sooners are split in burnt orange and crimson at the 50-yard line, ticket sales are split 50-50 between the two schools, and the game is an iconic part of the State Fair of Texas. It's certainly something Sarkisian looks forward to each season.

"I love everything about the Red River Rivalry," Sarkisian said to the media on Monday. "I love pulling into the State Fair and seeing fans from both teams, horns up, horns down, all the stuff flying around."

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on ABC. It will be the first SEC meeting between the two programs.

