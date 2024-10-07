Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Steve Sarkisian Discusses Emotions, Intensity of Red River Rivalry

    By Cami Griffin,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oVrzK_0vxsgfWA00

    The Longhorns are preparing for one of the biggest games of the season in Week 7.

    No. 1 Texas will travel to Dallas to face No. 18 Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 12. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is aware that anything can happen in rivalry games, no matter who is favored.

    "It's a rivalry game," Sarkisian said . "Forget whatever we're favored by or we're not, it doesn't matter. Records and things don't matter in games like this."

    The Longhorns are the 14.5-point favorite in the Red River Rivalry this season. However, like Sarkisian mentioned, that means very little in a game full of emotion and hatred. Last year, No. 15 Oklahoma defeated No. 3 Texas, 34-30, with under a minute left in the game.

    Sarkisian felt his team let their emotions get the best of them at times throughout the last meeting. "Emotions run high in games like this and most notably in this game," Sarkisian said . "I'm not here to deny that our players won't have some emotion in this game and I think they deserve that, they should have it. The key is to not cross over that threshold where we get emotional. I felt like in last year's game, we got a little emotional at times."

    The Red River Rivalry provides one of the best and most unique atmospheres in college football. Fans of the Longhorns and Sooners are split in burnt orange and crimson at the 50-yard line, ticket sales are split 50-50 between the two schools, and the game is an iconic part of the State Fair of Texas. It's certainly something Sarkisian looks forward to each season.

    "I love everything about the Red River Rivalry," Sarkisian said to the media on Monday. "I love pulling into the State Fair and seeing fans from both teams, horns up, horns down, all the stuff flying around."

    Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on ABC. It will be the first SEC meeting between the two programs.

    Related: Steve Sarkisian Discusses Texas QB Quinn Ewers' Status for Oklahoma

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Jacob Sexton says his team is ‘fired up for this game’
    Athlon Sports2 hours ago
    Georgia Reveals Devastating News Ahead of Week 7
    Athlon Sports2 hours ago
    David Pollack Reveals Fans of One SEC Program Should Be 'Jacked Up'
    Athlon Sports4 hours ago
    Angel Reese Leaves Nothing To The Imagination With Spicy Outfit
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Alabama Captain Breaks Silence on ‘Unacceptable’ Behavior in Vanderbilt Upset Loss
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Patrick Mahomes Sent Stern Warning to NFL After Chiefs-Saints
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Travis Kelce has 8-Word Response to Taylor Swift’s No-Show at Birthday Event
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Fans Can't Believe Who Taylor Swift Hung Out With After Saints-Chiefs Game
    Athlon Sports20 hours ago
    Why's Dak Demolishing His $3M Mansion? VIDEO
    Athlon Sports2 hours ago
    NY Liberty Owner Makes Her Opinion of Caitlin Clark Extremely Clear
    Athlon Sports14 hours ago
    Ex-Alabama star sends brutal message to Kalen DeBoer
    Awful Announcing1 day ago
    Fans Are Saying the Same Thing About Taylor Swift After Kansas City Chiefs Decision
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Kalen DeBoer Makes Decision on Malachi Moore Suspension After Outburst in Vanderbilt Loss
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Paul Finebaum Reveals Only College Football Team That Could Reach Playoff With Three Losses
    Athlon Sports18 hours ago
    LeBron James Responds to Strong Message From Deion Sanders
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Steelers Hit the Road
    Athlon Sportslast hour
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    SGA credits Caruso and Hartenstein’s ‘super cool’ nature
    Athlon Sports2 hours ago
    Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Bill Belichick Left Awkwardly Speechless Over Taylor Swift Appearance
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Georgia vs Texas Kickoff Time Announced
    Georgia Bulldogs On SI2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton grows as it nears Florida; Jax on guard for flooding
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Former Iowa Star Gabbie Marshall Fires Back at Caitlin Clark
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch6 days ago
    Spurs vs. Magic: Preseason Odds, Injury Report, How to Watch
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    Senators Make Major Goaltending Announcement Ahead of Season Opener
    Athlon Sports4 hours ago
    Dr Pepper Refused To Tell Brian Bosworth About Quinn Ewers Collaboration So He Couldn’t Say No
    BroBible1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Erin Andrews Shares Honest Opinion on Work Relationship With Tom Brady
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy