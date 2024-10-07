Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Experts Address Rumored 'Trouble' in Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Relationship

    By Paolo Songco,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QYKKM_0vxsgYHx00

    Taylor Swift is expected to be present on Monday night when the Kansas City Chiefs host the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at the Arrowhead Stadium for their Week 5 matchup. This will be the first time the pop megastar will be in attendance in a Chiefs game after missing two straight contests due to scheduling conflicts . The 34-year-old was also a no-show in her boyfriend Travis Kelce's birthday event in Kansas City on Saturday.

    While reports have already cited multiple valid reasons behind Swift's noticeable absences in these recent events, fans could not help but speculate about a potential rift between Swift and Kelce. So much so that more than a few folks out there believe that this lack of public appearances together signifies potential problems in their more than year-long relationship.

    Lauryn Overhultz of Fox News recently consulted with a couple of industry experts to address these supposed issues in the Swift-Kelce romance. According to one PR specialist, some fans are simply reading too much into what could be nothing more than trivial matters.

    "Swift is the biggest act in pop music and the first artist to gross $1B from a single tour; Kelce is a Pro Bowl tight end, who plays for the defending Super Bowl champions," public relations expert Doug Eldridge explained. "I've represented and worked with a lot of NFL players over the years, and their in-season schedules are scripted down to the hour."

    "Between Swift and Kelce, a busy schedule isn't a de facto sign of choppy waters ahead," he added. "Life gets busy, and sometimes you just have to do the best you can – this is true from notable names, to your next-door neighbor. You've got to juggle schedules and find a way to fit the proverbial Tetris pieces into place, as they come down the board."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B4Zln_0vxsgYHx00
    Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce look on in the U.S. Open.

    Mike Frey-Imagn Images

    Celebrity matchmaker Alessandra Conti seconded Eldridge's thoughts on the issue at hand. According to Conti, some supporters are "reaching" with their unsubstantiated theories.

    "Taylor Swift is arguably one of the busiest women in the world," Conti said. "Fans who are speculating that there is trouble in her relationship because she missed a few football games are reaching."

    Conti also pointed out that like Swift, Kelce has also missed a couple of the "Fortnight" singer's recent events, such as the MTV Video Music Awards back in Sept. 12. The celebrity dating expert believes that these incidents are not "big deals."

    "Taylor not attending a few of Travis's games is not an indicator that there is anything wrong with their relationship," Conti continued. "If anything, it shows that she is balancing her career and her relationship with success, and not throwing all of her commitments away to be with her boyfriend."

    It is also worth noting that Swift has been busy preparing for the next leg of her "Eras Tour" concert, which is scheduled to resume on November 14 in Toronto, Canada.

    Related: Bill Belichick's Taylor Swift Fandom Revealed by His 24-Year-Old Girlfriend

    Related: Travis Kelce Makes Big Career Move Official Amid Taylor Swift Relationship

    Related: Erin Andrews Reveals True Feelings on Taylor Swift's Viral Chiefs Outfit

    Comments / 4
    Josefina Banuelos
    9h ago
    maybe she cant handle his stash?! eesh looks like a waterlogged mouse
    Juliet Spoto
    1d ago
    They should put relationships on hold till they're both ready to settle down. All the fans of hers in the world aren't going to make him marry her.
