    Packers Coach Drops Blunt Take on Romeo Doubs Drama

    By Quinn Allen,

    1 days ago

    The Green Bay Packers improved to 3-2 on Sunday afternoon with a gritty road win, 24-19, over the Los Angeles Rams despite a very depleted offense for quarterback Jordan Love.

    Christian Watson is still nursing an injury while fellow wide receiver Romeo Doubs served a one-game suspension for "conduct detrimental to the team." Doubs practiced last Wednesday but skipped Thursday and Friday's sessions, leading to the punishment.

    However, Doubs is expected to return to practice this week and play on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

    Packers head coach Matt LaFleur spoke to Doubs on Monday and remained optimistic about the situation but refused to dive into the details of their conversation.

    Via Wes Hodkiewicz:

    "I'm not gonna get into the specifics but I think it was productive and we look forward to getting him back on Wednesday," LaFleur said.

    Doubs has been reportedly unhappy with his role this season, reeling in 12 catches for 169 yards. He's third on the team in receptions.

    Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs

    © Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

    Other organizations have reportedly contacted the Packers about Doubs' trade availability but they remain committed to keeping the former Nevada standout.

    Tight end Tucker Kraft led the way in Week 5 with four catches for 88 yards and two TDs. Green Bay dressed just four receivers. With Watson sidelined, Doubs should get more targets in Week 6.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    PennyLaine St.John
    1d ago
    Doubs is 3rd on the team in receptions with 12. How many has he dropped... half a dozen or so,maybe more? And he wants a bigger role?!
