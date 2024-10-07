Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    2026 CB Nick Hankins Recaps Visit, Offer from Wisconsin Football

    By Jake Maier,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HILt4_0vxcdlqz00

    Budding three-star cornerback Nick Hankins was in attendance as the Wisconsin football program got back on track in dominant fashion over the Purdue Boilermakers.

    Hankins, an Illinois native, picked up an offer from the Badgers during his gameday visit, which marked his second Power Four offer and his sixth overall.

    "It felt great," Hankins said after receiving the offer. "I appreciate the coaching staff showing the love they showed."

    According to the 247Sports rankings, Hankins is the No. 43 CB in the 2026 class and the No. 10 player in Illinois. He also currently holds offers from Illinois, Kent State, Miami (OH), Northern Illinois, and Missouri State.

    Cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes extended the offer to Hankins, and Saturday served as an opportunity to build on a strong relationship.

    "I love the staff," Hankins told AllBadgers. "My relationship with the staff is great, and this visit helped it a lot. They showed me a lot of love, welcomed me off the bus, and were very excited to see me."

    Hankins got to spend some time in the locker room with the coaching staff and players following the blowout 52-6 win that saw the Badgers improve to 3-2.

    "One thing that stood out to me was how big the offensive and defensive line were."

    Hankins has a long way to go in his recruitment, and it recently picked up some steam. When he makes his decision down the line, getting the opportunity to contribute early is high on his priority list.

    "Will I be able to compete for a starting job as a freshman," Hankins said when asked what would be a factor in his future commitment.

    Wisconsin football currently holds one commitment in the 2026 recruiting class from QB Jaren Mock.

