    • Athlon Sports

    Why David Tepper Needs to Sell the Carolina Panthers Immediately

    By Steven Corder,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yvoKt_0vxcddnB00

    Since purchasing the Carolina Panthers in 2018, David Tepper’s tenure as the team’s owner has been nothing short of disastrous. From poor decision-making to a lack of stability on and off the field, the evidence suggests that it’s time for Tepper to sell the franchise. Panthers fans deserve better, and here are three compelling reasons why Tepper should step aside.

    David Tepper’s ownership has been marked by a lack of stability in leadership. The team has seen a revolving door of coaches and players, with no clear direction or consistency. The decision to fire head coach Matt Rhule in 2022 was followed by the appointment of Steve Wilks as interim head coach, who managed to rally the team and gain the respect of the players. Yet, despite his performance, Wilks was overlooked for the permanent role in favor of Frank Reich. Tepper’s impulsive management style came into focus again when Reich was fired halfway through his first season, leaving fans bewildered by the rapid turnover.

    Tepper’s penchant for rash decisions also showed itself in the handling of the quarterback situation. In a desperate move, he led the franchise into trading away multiple assets to draft Bryce Young, despite rumors that his wife influenced the decision. While Frank Reich reportedly preferred C.J. Stroud, Tepper pushed for Young, and now the Panthers are 31-72 since he took over ownership—a record that speaks volumes about his questionable choices.

    Tepper’s business background as a hedge fund manager has not translated well to the world of professional football. The financial missteps extend beyond the field; his company was late in paying off-duty police officers for directing traffic at NFL games—a debt that lingered for over a year, according to public records obtained by WBTV. This oversight reflects poorly on his ability to manage the basic operational needs of the franchise.

    Moreover, Tepper’s public behavior has not been becoming of a professional team owner. He has been seen engaging in childish antics, such as throwing a drink at fans during a game, tarnishing his public image further. His inability to separate his emotions from his role as an owner only adds to the perception that Tepper lacks the maturity required for leadership in this setting.

    One of the most glaring issues under Tepper’s reign is the lack of foresight in terms of the team’s infrastructure and long-term strategy. Bank of America Stadium, built in 1996, remains one of the oldest stadiums in the NFL. Despite having the resources, Tepper has refused to consider adding a dome or a retractable roof to the stadium, which means Carolina has zero chance of hosting a Super Bowl. This missed opportunity is a testament to Tepper’s inability to elevate the franchise to the national spotlight.

    Tepper’s neglect extends beyond the stadium. His approach to building a winning team feels more like a scattergun tactic rather than a calculated plan. His pursuit of quarterback Deshaun Watson, despite the serious allegations against Watson at the time, was another example of his impulsive decision-making that alienated fans and damaged the franchise’s reputation.

    The Carolina Panthers have been on a downward trajectory since David Tepper took the reins, and the numbers don’t lie. With a dismal 31-72 record, questionable decision-making, poor financial management, and an inability to invest in the team’s future, it’s clear that Tepper is not the leader this franchise needs. Panthers fans deserve an owner who prioritizes stability, values the fan base, and has a clear vision to lead the team to success.

    It’s time for David Tepper to do what’s best for the Carolina Panthers and sell the team to someone who can provide the leadership, stability, and vision this franchise desperately needs. The longer Tepper stays at the helm, the more the team’s potential is squandered. For the sake of the fans and the future of the franchise, David Tepper should sell the Carolina Panthers—immediately.

