    • Athlon Sports

    OKC's Dillon Jones can do it all

    By Cholo Martin Magsino,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oSdTt_0vxcdb1j00

    After getting selected 26th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, Dillon Jones has been working hard to be part of the Oklahoma City Thunder's rotation.

    Of course, it is challenging to break into a rotation for a title-contending team, but the former Weber State Wildcat has been doing his best in training camp.

    At 6’6” and 230 pounds, Jones has the body to play across different positions. He knows he can be a versatile player who fits right in Coach Mark Daigneault’s system, which encourages versatility.

    “In camp, I’ve done ball-handler, I’ve been the five, I’ve been just a regular wing. Coach Mark does a good job of mixing and matching guys all over the floor,” Jones said in a post-practice interview. “That’s something that I’ve done my whole career, so I just kinda did that. In camp, we have been experimenting, so I’ve been able to do a lot of different things; I’ve been everywhere.”

    Jones has the right attitude

    As a player from a mid-major school, Jones knows what it takes to prove oneself. He has learned well from fellow Weber State standout Damian Lillard because he came into the league with a workhorse mentality.

    Dillon is unafraid of playing any role Coach Daigneault assigns him because versatility could open doors for him. Jones was mainly a small forward throughout college but accepted playing any role, like a power forward or a small-ball center, during training camp.

    That mentality is good for the team because the coaching staff will appreciate him sacrificing for the team. Having that kind of approach matters in the NBA because he always gets noticed by the coaches, and they will feel compelled to reward his hard work in helping the team.

    Jones within the OKC system

    Jones will likely play as a small forward or power forward. He has the size to be physically matched up with players in that position, but he also has the speed to be a wing on the perimeter.

    He should improve his three-point shooting more because his 32% efficiency from distance during his stay at Weber State is discouraging. Thankfully, his good shot mechanics signal he can get better at shooting and keep growing as a player within the system.

    It will be a tough challenge for him to stay relevant on the loaded OKC roster, but playing hard can lead to him getting a spot on the team like Aaron Wiggins a few years earlier.

    Related: Pressure is on the rookie OKC traded five draft picks for

