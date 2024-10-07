ESPN Has Officially Named Adrian Wojnarowski's Replacement

ESPN has officially announced the replacement for its longtime NBA senior insider, Adrian Wojnarowski.

In September, Wojnarowski stepped down from his role and retired from journalism. He had been with ESPN since 2017 and was widely known by fans as the direct source for all breaking NBA news.

ESPN's Adam Schefter shared on a recent episode of " First Take " that Wojnarowski "wanted his life back." To deliver breaking news instantly, he had to stay constantly glued to his phone.

Wojnarowski accepted an opportunity to return to his alma mater, St. Bonaventure, where he now serves as the general manager of the men's basketball program.

On Monday afternoon, Wojnarowski's replacement revealed the news himself.

Former NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski in 2017. Anne-Marie Caruso via Imagn Content Services&comma LLC

Shams Charania took to X to share that he is joining ESPN to fill the hole left by Wojnarowski.

"I am honored to join ESPN as the company’s Senior NBA Insider," Charania wrote. "I can’t wait to be part of an incredible group of colleagues at ESPN and serve the sports audience worldwide."

Charania’s rise to prominence began in 2015 when he joined Yahoo Sports as the outlet's NBA insider. Before long, he became known for competing with Wojnarowski to be the first to break NBA news.

In 2018, he left and took a similar role at The Athletic and Stadium.

