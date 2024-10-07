Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    ESPN Has Officially Named Adrian Wojnarowski's Replacement

    By Spencer Ostrow,

    2 days ago

    ESPN has officially announced the replacement for its longtime NBA senior insider, Adrian Wojnarowski.

    In September, Wojnarowski stepped down from his role and retired from journalism. He had been with ESPN since 2017 and was widely known by fans as the direct source for all breaking NBA news.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter shared on a recent episode of " First Take " that Wojnarowski "wanted his life back." To deliver breaking news instantly, he had to stay constantly glued to his phone.

    Wojnarowski accepted an opportunity to return to his alma mater, St. Bonaventure, where he now serves as the general manager of the men's basketball program.

    On Monday afternoon, Wojnarowski's replacement revealed the news himself.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49SnVj_0vxccxJ600
    Former NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski in 2017.

    Anne-Marie Caruso via Imagn Content Services&comma LLC

    Shams Charania took to X to share that he is joining ESPN to fill the hole left by Wojnarowski.

    "I am honored to join ESPN as the company’s Senior NBA Insider," Charania wrote. "I can’t wait to be part of an incredible group of colleagues at ESPN and serve the sports audience worldwide."

    Charania’s rise to prominence began in 2015 when he joined Yahoo Sports as the outlet's NBA insider. Before long, he became known for competing with Wojnarowski to be the first to break NBA news.

    In 2018, he left and took a similar role at The Athletic and Stadium.

    Related: Dwyane Wade Makes His Opinion Of Bronny James In The NBA Unmistakably Clear

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Jeff Unger
    1d ago
    That's a very well deserved announcement!! After this contract he'll leave and join Stephen A Smith's Production Team? Enjoy the Journey!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Pat McAfee Played A Role In ESPN's Blockbuster Media Hiring Monday
    The Spun1 day ago
    Los Angeles Lakers Land 3 Players In A Three-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea That Would Instantly Improve Their Title Chances This Season
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Ja Morant Teases 'Scary' Connection With 7-Foot-4 Star
    Athlon Sports4 hours ago
    Former NFL running back charged with extreme DUI, police say
    wbrc.com2 days ago
    $251 Million Star Expected to Join Miami Heat or Milwaukee Bucks
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    Simone Biles Let Her Husband Jonathan Owens Grab A Handful As She Let It All Hang Out In Hot Costume
    Arkansas Diaries1 day ago
    VIDEO: Angel Reese Leaves Everyone’s Jaws On The Floor With Her Panties Showing In See-Through Leopard-Print Shorts Strutting Her Stuff
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Taylor Swift's Outfit For Monday Night Football Going Viral
    The Spun1 day ago
    Former No. 1 overall draft pick arrested for DWI after crashing car
    Larry Brown Sports2 days ago
    Travis Kelce has 8-Word Response to Taylor Swift’s No-Show at Birthday Event
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Why's Dak Demolishing His $3M Mansion? VIDEO
    Athlon Sports4 hours ago
    Taylor Swift's Reaction to Brittany Mahomes on Monday Night Football Says It All
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Atlanta Hawks Sign Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
    Fastbreak On SI1 day ago
    NY Liberty Owner Makes Her Opinion of Caitlin Clark Extremely Clear
    Athlon Sports15 hours ago
    ESPN Announces 'Monday Night Football' News After Chiefs-Saints
    Athlon Sports4 hours ago
    Browns' Amari Cooper Issues Blunt Message on Deshaun Watson's Starting Status
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Report: Key Knicks addition not planning to extend his contract this season
    Larry Brown Sports1 day ago
    Adrian Wojnarowski reveals his message to Shams Charania amid big ESPN move
    Larry Brown Sports1 day ago
    LeBron James Responds to Strong Message From Deion Sanders
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Kanye West And Bianca Censori Have Reportedly Split Up And Are Heading For Divorce
    UPROXX2 days ago
    ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Breaks Protocol, Reveals 14 Million Votes Were Received for 1st Elimination
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    ESPN Hiring Competitor To Replace Top Insider: Report
    iheart.com2 days ago
    Robert Saleh's Immediate Plans Revealed After Jets Firing
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    John Amos’ dying wish was to delay his death announcement to avoid daughter turning it ‘into a circus’: rep
    New York Post5 days ago
    Erin Andrews' Outfit for 49ers-Cardinals Is Turning Heads
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Chiefs Star's Girlfriend Reveals Surprising News on Monday Night Football
    Athlon Sports23 hours ago
    George Pickens 'hid in equipment room' to avoid media
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    Oprah, Jay-Z, and these Black American billionaires are still too poor to be on the Forbes 400 List
    face2faceafrica.com4 days ago
    Paul Finebaum Reveals Only College Football Team That Could Reach Playoff With Three Losses
    Athlon Sports20 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy