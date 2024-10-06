Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Report: Rangers 'Have Made Their Choice' on Igor Shesterkin's Future

    By Antonio Losada,

    2 days ago

    The New York Rangers are facing a pivotal moment that could change the course of the franchise.

    At the top of the Blueshirts' to-do list is an item that has to do with signing superstar goaltender Igor Shesterkin to a long-term extension, something the franchise would like to do soon.

    According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, appearing on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio on Saturday , the Rangers are on the verge of securing a long-term deal with Shesterkin.

    The insider is confident that the two sides will reach an agreement soon, confirming the Rangers’ intention to commit to Shesterkin and the other way around.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F7HVr_0vwHZHVL00
    New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) looks on.

    James Guillory-Imagn Images

    “I believe it’s going to work out," Friedman said. "I think the Rangers have made the choice that they’re going to pay him and, to me, it just comes down to what the numbers going to be.

    "Until I’m told otherwise, I expect them to work out. Work it out. I believe the Rangers have made their choice here.”

    Shesterkin is entering the final season of his four-year, $22.67 million contract . The deal carries a $5.67 million cap hit and, as things stand, the netminder will become a free agent on July 1, 2025.

    Shesterkin's next contract is expected to come with a significant pay raise according to most insiders.

    The New York Post's Mollie Walker initially reported in June that Shesterkin's camp is seeking around $12 million annually. If he gets that salary, that figure would make Shesterkin the highest-paid goaltender in the league.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NaSR9_0vwHZHVL00
    New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31).

    Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

    “He’s the best goaltender in the league, and they know they need to keep him,” Friedman said.

    Shesterkin is coming off a 2023-24 season in which he put up a 36-17-2 regular-season record with a 2.58 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage and four shutouts in 55 games. He posted a 2.34 GAA and .927 save percentage in 16 postseason games.

    The Rangers will play their season opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 9, a date that could mark a deadline imposed by the goalie to re-sign extending now or forcing New York to wait until after the season.

