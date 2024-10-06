Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Ryan Williams’ Post Took A Turn After Alabama Lost To Vanderbilt

    By Angelo Guinhawa,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BCJOe_0vwHDGps00

    Ryan Williams' TikTok post a day before the Alabama Crimson Tide played the Vanderbilt Commodores has come back to haunt the wide receiver after Saturday's upset loss.

    On Friday, Williams shared a TikTok video showing himself and a couple of his Crimson Tide teammates dancing. On the clip, the text "tmrw" (short for tomorrow) was written, seemingly hinting that they were ready to play and celebrate an expected easy win in their game against Vanderbilt.

    Several of his followers seemed to think the same, with one commenter even saying, "Over 150 against vandy???"

    "Light work tomorrow. Good luck," another one said.

    "I expect to see this in the td zone after a td," a third poster shared. A fourth follower added, "Finna get the dub ain’t yall."

    @wood2dacasa

    @ardavion #gghollywood @Emmanuel Henderson 🤩 @SheLuvRico

    ♬ original sound - NLE choppa 💜

    Unfortunately for Williams and the Alabama faithful, the team ended up on the wrong end of history instead . Vanderbilt pulled off a 40-35 win, marking their first win ever against a Top 5 opponent. It's also their first victory over Alabama since 1984.

    Williams did tally three receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown. He also had one touchdown on the ground on a short run. Nonetheless, that doesn't matter as the Crimson Tide suffered their first loss.

    Several critics took to Williams' TikTok video to poke fun at the Alabama wide receiver and remind him of the upset that just happened. Most of the new comments on his video said "Well" and "40-35," referring to the scoreline.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LVMMR_0vwHDGps00
    Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams

    © John David Mercer-Imagn Images

    It's definitely quite the embarrassing turn of events for Ryan Williams and the rest of Alabama. The good news is they are still just 4-1 on the season and still have every opportunity to make the postseason with the new 12-team College Football Playoff format. Although the loss certainly leaves them with a smaller margin of error.

