    • Athlon Sports

    James Harden Responds to Steph Curry's Four-Word Message

    By Paolo Songco,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gYRiv_0vwHCxSO00

    Out of the Top 10 picks in the 2009 NBA Draft, only three of them remain active in the league today. 16 years ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder selected James Harden third overall. Stephen Curry went seventh to the Golden State Warriors, while the Toronto Raptors used their ninth pick on DeMar DeRozan.

    The seven other players in the Top 10 are either retired or no longer playing in the NBA, which speaks volumes of this trio's longevity.

    Harden's current team, the Los Angeles Clippers, celebrated his 16th season in the NBA by posting a photo of the former MVP on Instagram. They picked the perfect picture, too, as they captured a moment with Harden dapping up co-2009 draftee Steph Curry.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lCN9y_0vwHCxSO00
    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after missing a shot against the LA Clippers.

    © John Hefti-Imagn Images

    The Warriors superstar caught wind of the Clippers' post, and Curry just had to repost the iconic photo. The GOAT shooter also sent a special four-word shoutout for Harden.

    "16 yrs on em!! @jharden13" Curry captioned his post.

    Harden, of course, had to respond with his own special message for Curry.

    "My brother! 🫡 " Harden wrote.

    Curry and Harden have had their fair share of battles on the court through the years. Nevertheless, there is clearly a lot of love between these two icons of the game.

    They will go at it again this coming season multiple times with the Warriors and the Clippers both fighting for the top spot in the Pacific Division. The Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and Sacramento Kings will have a thing or two to say about that as well, though, in what should be one of the toughest divisions in the league this year.

