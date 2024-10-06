Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Report: Maple Leafs Still Considering $6 Million Defenseman Trade

    By Antonio Losada,

    2 days ago

    The Toronto Maple Leafs could still make a few roster changes before or during the regular season, depending on how new coach Craig Berube shakes the lineup and makes his final roster calls.

    The latest reports claim the Leafs would consider trading defenseman Timothy Liljegren as the team is still dealing with salary cap challenges just days before its season opener on Oct. 9.

    Despite signing a two-year, $6 million contract on June 30, Liljegren has fallen down the depth chart and has been practicing with the extras during the past few weeks.

    Liljegren's $3 million cap hit could be the main factor for the franchise to decide to move on from him in pursuit of quick roster flexibility.

    According to The Athletic’s Jonas Siegel , the Toronto Maple Leafs are open to trading Liljegren, raising questions about his future with the team even if a transaction doesn't happen in the next few days.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2krHoR_0vwHCcAN00
    Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren (37) moves the puck.

    Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

    "The Leafs were open to trading Timothy Liljegren in the summer as the threat of arbitration loomed," Siegel reported on Friday. "They eventually brought him back on a two-year deal. He has already fallen down the depth chart and maybe even out of the opening night lineup."

    Siegel noticed how Friday's practice featured Conor Timmins on a right-side role on a potential third defensive pair, while Liljegren was left skating with extras.

    With cap issues and a need for roster flexibility to make room for the signing of Max Pacioretty and potentially one more player, Liljegren makes sense as a potential trade asset.

    Coach Berube didn't make things easier on the ears of Liljegren with his comments either, calling out the blueliner a bit for his questionable preseason stint.

    "(Liljegren) has to do things quicker," Berube said on Friday. "He has to be a little bit heavier in his battles, move the pucks quicker, and simplify the game. He is battling. He wants to be a guy in the lineup every night. That is great, but sometimes, you put too much on your plate, right?

    "If I had to say anything, it would be to simplify his game a little bit more and do your job as a defenseman killing plays and being heavy."

    These comments suggest that Liljegren may not be fitting into the style Berube envisions for the team this season, making him a clear-cut candidate to be traded.

    Related: Report: Maple Leafs Abruptly End William Nylander's Experiment

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Maple Leafs Cut 2-Time Stanley Cup Champion for Cap Relief
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Angel Reese Leaves Nothing To The Imagination With Spicy Outfit
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Nike’s Latest Caitlin Clark Decision Backfires as Fans Put Company on Blast
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Taylor Swift's Reaction to Brittany Mahomes on Monday Night Football Says It All
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Everyone is Saying the Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers After Three INTs in Jets' Loss
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Knicks Coach Makes Blunt Admission After Karl-Anthony Towns' Preseason Debut
    Athlon Sports21 hours ago
    Calls Mount for Steelers Star to Be Suspended After Postgame Cheap Shot
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Patrick Mahomes Sent Stern Warning to NFL After Chiefs-Saints
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    Paul Finebaum Delivers Harsh Critique of Alabama After Vanderbilt Upset
    Athlon Sports21 hours ago
    Paul Finebaum Names Historic College Football Program That Was ‘Pathetic’ In Week 6
    Athlon Sports19 hours ago
    Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Has 6-Word Preview for Ohio State Clash
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Fans Are Saying the Same Thing About Fox Sports' Shohei Ohtani Overload
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Dwyane Wade Makes His Opinion Of Bronny James In The NBA Unmistakably Clear
    Athlon Sports21 hours ago
    Former Iowa Star Gabbie Marshall Fires Back at Caitlin Clark
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Joel Klatt Faces Pushback After Ranking One-Loss SEC Powerhouse Above Undefeated Contenders
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Bill Belichick Left Awkwardly Speechless Over Taylor Swift Appearance
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Updated ESPN FPI College Football Rankings Leave Fans in Disbelief
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Stephen A. Smith Unleashes Bold Critique of Aaron Rodgers After Sunday’s Loss
    Athlon Sports20 hours ago
    Ja’Marr Chase would have liked to have seen the Bengals be more aggressive in overtime
    Athlon Sports20 hours ago
    Alabama Captain Breaks Silence on ‘Unacceptable’ Behavior in Vanderbilt Upset Loss
    Athlon Sports20 hours ago
    Steelers QB Justin Fields Confesses 'Reoccurring' Issue After Losing to Cowboys
    Athlon Sports23 hours ago
    Taylor Swift's Real Reason for Skipping Travis Kelce's Birthday
    Athlon Sports22 hours ago
    Everyone Is Saying the Same Thing About Kyle Shanahan After 49ers Choke in Week 5
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Twins games to remain on WCCO Radio, The Wolf for several more years
    Athlon Sports23 hours ago
    Brock Bowers' Girlfriend Posts Reaction To Raiders Rookie's First NFL Touchdown
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Greg McElroy Reveals Fraudulent College Football Team After Week 6
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Aces Facing Scrutiny For Handling Of Kate Martin After Her WNBA Rookie Season
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Rece Davis Reveals Reason For Lee Corso’s ‘College GameDay’ Absence
    Athlon Sports2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy