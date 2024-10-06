Report: Maple Leafs Still Considering $6 Million Defenseman Trade

The Toronto Maple Leafs could still make a few roster changes before or during the regular season, depending on how new coach Craig Berube shakes the lineup and makes his final roster calls.

The latest reports claim the Leafs would consider trading defenseman Timothy Liljegren as the team is still dealing with salary cap challenges just days before its season opener on Oct. 9.

Despite signing a two-year, $6 million contract on June 30, Liljegren has fallen down the depth chart and has been practicing with the extras during the past few weeks.

Liljegren's $3 million cap hit could be the main factor for the franchise to decide to move on from him in pursuit of quick roster flexibility.

According to The Athletic’s Jonas Siegel , the Toronto Maple Leafs are open to trading Liljegren, raising questions about his future with the team even if a transaction doesn't happen in the next few days.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren (37) moves the puck. Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"The Leafs were open to trading Timothy Liljegren in the summer as the threat of arbitration loomed," Siegel reported on Friday. "They eventually brought him back on a two-year deal. He has already fallen down the depth chart and maybe even out of the opening night lineup."

Siegel noticed how Friday's practice featured Conor Timmins on a right-side role on a potential third defensive pair, while Liljegren was left skating with extras.

With cap issues and a need for roster flexibility to make room for the signing of Max Pacioretty and potentially one more player, Liljegren makes sense as a potential trade asset.

Coach Berube didn't make things easier on the ears of Liljegren with his comments either, calling out the blueliner a bit for his questionable preseason stint.

"(Liljegren) has to do things quicker," Berube said on Friday. "He has to be a little bit heavier in his battles, move the pucks quicker, and simplify the game. He is battling. He wants to be a guy in the lineup every night. That is great, but sometimes, you put too much on your plate, right?

"If I had to say anything, it would be to simplify his game a little bit more and do your job as a defenseman killing plays and being heavy."

These comments suggest that Liljegren may not be fitting into the style Berube envisions for the team this season, making him a clear-cut candidate to be traded.

