    • Athlon Sports

    Two College Football Teams Became Bowl Eligible After Week 6

    By Matt Wadleigh,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Exdnq_0vwGnbFK00

    College football bowl season is a long way away. However, with the calendar turning to October, some programs are right on the cusp of clinching their eligibility for a bowl game.

    Entering Week 6, a total of three teams were one win away from securing bowl eligibility: Duke, Miami (FL), and Indiana.

    After an upset-filled Week 6, two college football programs secured bowl eligibility: The Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes, per The Transfer Portal CFB. The third team that had a chance was Duke, but they lost to Georgia Tech in ACC play to fall to 5-1 on the year.

    Indiana moved to 6-0 with a 41-24 victory over Northwestern just after they entered the top 25 rankings.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Qb2R_0vwGnbFK00
    Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti talks to the defense.

    Rich Janzaruk&solHerald-Times &sol USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

    Miami survived a close game against Cal.

    The Golden Bears had a massive 35-10 lead late in the third quarter before Miami scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to get the 39-38 win in Berkeley.

    The Hoosiers have been one of, if not the biggest, surprise in college football. In Curt Cignetti's first season as head coach, Indiana has one of the top offenses in the country and in the Big Ten.

    Miami, on the other hand, has been tested and survived back-to-back scares. They squeaked out a Week 5 win over Virginia Tech on a questionable Hail Mary call. Then, they somehow stormed back to defeat Cal in Week 6.

    Nonetheless, after six full weeks of the college football season, Miami and Indiana are the only ones eligible for a bowl game.

    Related: There Were Seven Top 25 College Football Upsets In Week 6

    Related: Joel Klatt Names Undefeated College Football Team That Has ‘Staying Power’

