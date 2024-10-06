Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Nick Saban Was The Talk Of College Football On Saturday

    By Max Escarpio,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3icByc_0vwGYNu500

    ESPN college football analyst Nick Saban was trending all over social media in Week 6.

    The former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach started the Week 6 slate, previewing top matchups in the country on "College GameDay" and ended the night with his name blowing up online due to an Alabama loss.

    Saban and the "College GameDay" crew were in Berkeley, California, giving their predictions of some big-time matchups, most notably No. 8 Miami at California.

    After Saban and the "College GameDay" panel introduced the Saturday slate to fans, a few prime time games kicked off, one of which was a loss for the No. 1 Crimson Tide.

    Vanderbilt took down Alabama 40-35, leading to countless comments about Saban on social media.

    "Well, I declare… Nick Saban would never…" said one fan.

    "Nick Saban is who everyone thinks Bill Belichick is," said another fan.

    "mike elko is going to be the next nick saban," mentioned another fan.

    "I wonder what does Coach Nick Saban think about Vanderbilt now?" questioned one fan.

    "Nick Saban doesn’t lose that game." said one fan.

    "Nick Saban retiring left a disturbance in the force for college football," said another fan.

    Saban was previously the head coach of the Crimson Tide but decided to retire from coaching after the 2024 season.

    He started his coaching career at Kent State as a graduate assistant in 1973 and would then hop around a few collegiate programs, where he mainly served as a defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.

    Saban is most notably known for his time as a head coach at Michigan State from 1995-99, head coach at LSU from 2000-04, and certainly as the head coach at Alabama from 2007-23.

    During his lengthy coaching career, he earned seven national titles, six of which came with the Crimson Tide and one of which came with the Tigers.

    After his coaching career, Saban signed a broadcasting deal with ESPN, where he would serve as an analyst on "College GameDay" alongside Kirk Hersbtreit, Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and Pat McAfee.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fd6Y3_0vwGYNu500
    Nick Saban

    © William McLelland-Imagn Images

    Much of the social media conversation correlated with Saban was about Alabama's Week 6 loss to the Commodores.

    The Crimson Tide are playing under first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer. He recently spent time as the head coach of the Washington Huskies and was then brought to Alabama to build off Saban's championship pedigree.

    DeBoer may have led Alabama to a Week 5 win over the Georgia Bulldogs, which propelled them into the No. 1 seed, but a loss to Vanderbilt leaves a massive stain on the season.

    With the loss, the Crimson Tide fell to 4-1 on the year.

    Related: Nick Saban Predicts Massive College Football Upset on Saturday

    Related: Jalen Milroe's Postgame Comments After Alabama-Vanderbilt Say It All

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Debra Hutt
    1d ago
    LEAVE NICK SABAN ALONE.HE WAS A GREAT COACH AND A LEGEND.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Nick Saban’s Comments About Vanderbilt Resurface After Alabama Loss
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Nick Saban's Daughter Posts Five-Word Message That Says It All
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Lane Kiffin reacts to betrayal move from Nick Saban’s wife
    Larry Brown Sports1 day ago
    Paul Finebaum Blames Nick Saban For Alabama's Loss At Vanderbilt
    The Spun1 day ago
    Nick Saban Correctly Predicts College Football Upset on Saturday
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Angel Reese Leaves Nothing To The Imagination With Spicy Outfit
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Video Resurfaces of Diego Pavia Involved In Fight After Body Slamming Auburn Player
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Deion Sanders Leaves No Doubt About His Opinion of Vanderbilt Hero Diego Pavia
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Alabama Star Malachi Moore Under Fire for Meltdown at End of Alabama-Vanderbilt Game
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Alabama Captain Breaks Silence on ‘Unacceptable’ Behavior in Vanderbilt Upset Loss
    Athlon Sports19 hours ago
    Twin babies who died alongside their mother in Georgia are youngest-known Hurricane Helene victims
    The Associated Press4 days ago
    Kalen DeBoer Opens Up About Shocking Loss to Vanderbilt
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Fans All Say the Same Thing About Brittany Mahomes' Outfit at Chiefs-Saints Game
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Calls Grow For Powerhouse College Football Program to Dismiss Coach
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Showed Off Her Stunning ‘Legs For Days’ In Short Black Dress
    Total Pro Sports3 days ago
    Hurricane watch issued for Jax as Milton plows toward Florida
    Jacksonville Today30 minutes ago
    We interrupt our programming to inform you that Marjorie Taylor Greene believes Democrats are controlling the weather
    wegotthiscovered.com3 days ago
    Brittney Griner’s Wife Reacts To How Angel Reese Captioned Her Post
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Caitlin Clark's Latest Offseason Activity Will Turn Heads
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Fact Check: Tom Selleck Said He'd Pull 'Blue Bloods' from CBS if Debate Moderators Weren't Fired?
    Snopes4 days ago
    Fresh Catastrophe Expected Across Florida
    Weatherboy Weather1 day ago
    Alabama's embarrassing loss to Vanderbilt raises unfavorable comparison between Kalen DeBoer & Nick Saban
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Vanderbilt QB goes viral for his manic interview after beating Alabama
    Larry Brown Sports2 days ago
    Alabama Defensive Lineman Enters the Transfer Portal
    Athlon Sports19 hours ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed for attending football game with Trump as her state ravaged by Hurricane Helene
    The Independent7 days ago
    Terry Bradshaw Shares Unfiltered Thoughts on Browns QB Deshaun Watson After Loss
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell cracked the perfect joke about Vanderbilt's goalpost in the river
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    As taunting penalties go, this one against South Carolina was absolutely fair
    FanSided2 days ago
    Georgia HC Kirby Smart reacts to Alabama's loss to Vanderbilt
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Greg McElroy Names Top College Football Program He’s ‘Unimpressed’ by
    Athlon Sports1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy