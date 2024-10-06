Nick Saban Was The Talk Of College Football On Saturday

ESPN college football analyst Nick Saban was trending all over social media in Week 6.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach started the Week 6 slate, previewing top matchups in the country on "College GameDay" and ended the night with his name blowing up online due to an Alabama loss.

Saban and the "College GameDay" crew were in Berkeley, California, giving their predictions of some big-time matchups, most notably No. 8 Miami at California.

After Saban and the "College GameDay" panel introduced the Saturday slate to fans, a few prime time games kicked off, one of which was a loss for the No. 1 Crimson Tide.

Vanderbilt took down Alabama 40-35, leading to countless comments about Saban on social media.

"Well, I declare… Nick Saban would never…" said one fan.

"Nick Saban is who everyone thinks Bill Belichick is," said another fan.

"mike elko is going to be the next nick saban," mentioned another fan.

"I wonder what does Coach Nick Saban think about Vanderbilt now?" questioned one fan.

"Nick Saban doesn’t lose that game." said one fan.

"Nick Saban retiring left a disturbance in the force for college football," said another fan.

Saban was previously the head coach of the Crimson Tide but decided to retire from coaching after the 2024 season.

He started his coaching career at Kent State as a graduate assistant in 1973 and would then hop around a few collegiate programs, where he mainly served as a defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.

Saban is most notably known for his time as a head coach at Michigan State from 1995-99, head coach at LSU from 2000-04, and certainly as the head coach at Alabama from 2007-23.

During his lengthy coaching career, he earned seven national titles, six of which came with the Crimson Tide and one of which came with the Tigers.

After his coaching career, Saban signed a broadcasting deal with ESPN, where he would serve as an analyst on "College GameDay" alongside Kirk Hersbtreit, Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and Pat McAfee.

Nick Saban © William McLelland-Imagn Images

Much of the social media conversation correlated with Saban was about Alabama's Week 6 loss to the Commodores.

The Crimson Tide are playing under first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer. He recently spent time as the head coach of the Washington Huskies and was then brought to Alabama to build off Saban's championship pedigree.

DeBoer may have led Alabama to a Week 5 win over the Georgia Bulldogs, which propelled them into the No. 1 seed, but a loss to Vanderbilt leaves a massive stain on the season.

With the loss, the Crimson Tide fell to 4-1 on the year.

Related: Nick Saban Predicts Massive College Football Upset on Saturday

Related: Jalen Milroe's Postgame Comments After Alabama-Vanderbilt Say It All