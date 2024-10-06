Penguins' $92 Million Man Erik Karlsson Reveals Season-Opener Status

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson has finally spoken following an absolute absence from preseason matchups and provided an update regarding his availability for the season opener.

The $92 million defenseman, who is about to embark on his second season with the Penguins, said on Saturday that he should be ready to go once the puck drops on Oct. 9.

“The season opener has always been the goal, and it’s looking like that's going to happen,” Karlsson. “It's going to be nice to get a few practices in with the regular group and get things going here.

"Unfortunate situation, but making the best out of the situation, and not too worried about anything.”

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) and defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) celebrate a goal. Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Karlsson logged a full practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Pittsburgh to start the weekend.

The 34-year-old defenseman revealed that his injury occurred during offseason training but assured it was never a major concern.

“It happened before camp, just working out—wear and tear,” Karlsson said. “I had a really good summer; feeling a little bit too young and probably overdid it a little.

“This time of the year, being a little bit extra cautious, I think was part of it. From the start, it was nothing that we were too worried about. That's why we didn't make it a big deal.

"I just needed some time off to let a few things settle down, and once they did, I was pretty much good to go.”

Entering his second season with Pittsburgh after being traded from the San Jose Sharks, Karlsson will anchor the team’s top power-play unit under the direction of new assistant coach David Quinn.

Quinn, for context, was Karlsson's coach at San Jose during the blueliner's final season with the Sharks in 2022-23.

“It feels good,” Karlsson said about sharing the locker room with Quinn and about the coach's game plan. “It’s a clean slate for us. We’re all looking forward to those situations and hopefully taking advantage of them more than we did last year.”

