Announcement Made About Raiders Star Maxx Crosby

This Sunday will be a matchup between two very average teams. The 2-2 Las Vegas Raiders hit the road to take on the 2-2 Denver Broncos in a division affair. While the Raiders have dominated this matchup in the recent years, winning 8 in a row over Denver , this game might be a bit different.

Las Vegas comes into this game extremely banged-up, just a week removed from missing both Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams in their game against the Cleveland Browns .

However, according to a report from The Athletic's Dianna Russini , the Raiders might be getting a major help on Sunday with one of their best players coming back.

Obviously, this is a massive help for the Raiders. Crosby suffered the high ankle sprain he's been dealing with back in Week 2. It caused him to miss some time during their Week 3 matchup, and although he did still take the field that week, his ankle seemed to be hurting him.

That injury caused him to miss last week's game , which ended up being the first game Crosby's missed throughout his whole career. The Raiders certainly missed him, but they still managed a great defensive effort to defeat the Browns 20-16.

Now, Crosby comes back just in time for a very important game. The Raiders, Broncos, and Los Angeles Chargers are all tied for second place in the AFC West with a 2-2 record.

If the Raiders can knock off the Broncos, they'll advance to a 3-2 record, which would at the very worst leave them tied for second place in the division still, with their first division win under their belt.

Related: Raiders vs Broncos: One Team Significantly Healthier Than the Other