David Pollack Correctly Predicts College Football Upset on Saturday

Former ESPN college football analyst David Pollack recently dropped his predictions for the Week 6 slate while speaking on his podcast with co-host Brent Rollins.

During the show, Pollack revealed his picks for some of the biggest matchups in Week 6, like Missouri at Texas A&M, Ole Miss at South Carolina and UCF at Florida.

While he chose to side with the betting lines in most of the matchups, Pollack believed the Gators would protect home-field advantage and take down the Knights.

UF entered the game as 1.5-point underdogs and came away with the 24-13 victory.

Pollack had faith in Florida's offensive attack with a two-quarterback system, using veteran Graham Mertz and freshman DJ Lagway on exchanging drives.

"By the way, Florida's offense is good," Pollack said . "It's been really good this season so far, and they can score... Florida wins. Florida does not go winless against Florida schools."

College football analyst David Pollack. © Hannah Mattix&solClarion Ledger &sol USA TODAY NETWORK

While Mertz and Lagway have been swapping quarterback duties throughout the past few games, the Gators' win over the Knights came behind the success of the former Wisconsin Badger.

Mertz finished the game with one touchdown and 179 yards, completing 19-of-23 pass attempts. Lagway played just a few snaps on the day, ending the contest with 50 yards, completing 4-of-4 pass attempts.

Florida played one of its best offensive games this season and finally had consistent success through the air. Wide receiver Chimere Dike recorded four receptions on 88 yards, while freshman Tank Hawkins posted a career-high with team-high seven receptions on 60 yards.

The Gators have struggled all year, especially on the offensive end, but Week 6 was a different story. With the win, Florida advances to 3-2 on the year, having defeated Samford, Mississippi State and UCF.

