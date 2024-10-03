Greg McElroy Forecasts Major SEC Upset Ahead of Week 6 Matchups

College football analyst Greg McElroy shared his major picks for Week 6 on his podcast " Always College Football ," highlighting a significant SEC upset that could shake up the Top 25 rankings.

This season has been marked by unpredictability, with teams fluctuating in performance from week to week. Some squads appear formidable one week, only to falter the next, reflecting the high level of talent and competition across college football.

On Wednesday, McElroy focused on the No. 9 Missouri Tigers , who are set to face the No. 25 ranked Texas A&M Aggies in College Station. While he acknowledged the strengths of both teams, he concluded with a bold prediction.

"I'll take the Aggies. I'm not sold on Missouri's defensive improvements just yet; I think their numbers are a bit of smoke and mirrors, inflated because they haven't faced a team with as much talent as Texas A&M will have on the field," McElroy stated.

The former Alabama quarterback believes the 25th-ranked Aggies have a solid chance to upset the top-ten Tigers, especially considering Missouri's recent struggles against Vanderbilt .

Atlanta, Georgia, USA; ESPN commentator Greg McElroy looks on before the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners at Mercedes Benz Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A win in College Station would alleviate concerns about the Tigers, but they'll need to establish the connection between Brady Cook and Luther Burden III early and often to maintain their unbeaten streak.

Related: ESPN Makes Major 'College GameDay' Announcement After Georgia-Alabama Matchup