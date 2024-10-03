Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Greg McElroy Forecasts Major SEC Upset Ahead of Week 6 Matchups

    By Cole Sullivan,

    2 days ago

    College football analyst Greg McElroy shared his major picks for Week 6 on his podcast " Always College Football ," highlighting a significant SEC upset that could shake up the Top 25 rankings.

    This season has been marked by unpredictability, with teams fluctuating in performance from week to week. Some squads appear formidable one week, only to falter the next, reflecting the high level of talent and competition across college football.

    On Wednesday, McElroy focused on the No. 9 Missouri Tigers , who are set to face the No. 25 ranked Texas A&M Aggies in College Station. While he acknowledged the strengths of both teams, he concluded with a bold prediction.

    "I'll take the Aggies. I'm not sold on Missouri's defensive improvements just yet; I think their numbers are a bit of smoke and mirrors, inflated because they haven't faced a team with as much talent as Texas A&M will have on the field," McElroy stated.

    The former Alabama quarterback believes the 25th-ranked Aggies have a solid chance to upset the top-ten Tigers, especially considering Missouri's recent struggles against Vanderbilt .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jqG4v_0vt2qSeS00
    Atlanta, Georgia, USA; ESPN commentator Greg McElroy looks on before the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

    Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    A win in College Station would alleviate concerns about the Tigers, but they'll need to establish the connection between Brady Cook and Luther Burden III early and often to maintain their unbeaten streak.

    Related: ESPN Makes Major 'College GameDay' Announcement After Georgia-Alabama Matchup

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Greg McElroy Predicts Big College Football Upset on Saturday
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    There Was A Massive College Football Upset On Friday Night
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Joel Klatt Names One Team That Will 'Stub Their Toe,' Miss the College Football Playoff
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Tom Brady Makes Unexpected Multimillion Dollar Decision
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Rece Davis Predicts Top 10 College Football Program To Lose In Week 6
    Athlon Sports16 hours ago
    Kirk Cousins, Raheem Morris' Postgame Moment in Falcons-Buccaneers Turns Heads
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Oklahoma Coach Reveals True Feelings on Red River Rivalry Atmosphere
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Alabama in the Race to Land Former Miami Commit
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Angel Reese's First Posts After Losing Rookie of the Year to Caitlin Clark Say It All
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Lee Corso's Status for Week 6 'College GameDay' Appears to Be in Doubt
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Buccaneers Star's Fiery Take on Loss to Falcons Says It All
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Everyone is Saying the Same Thing About College GameDay's Guest Picker for Week 6
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Steph Curry’s Wife Ayesha Curry Reveals Big News
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Paul Finebaum Reveals Major College Football Coach Who Has 'Bamboozled' The Media
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Raiders Predicted to Replace Minshew With Explosive Dual-Threat QB
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    NFL Makes Derrick Henry Announcement Following Bills-Ravens Game
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Greg McElroy Predicts Historic College Football Program to Continue Downfall
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Fans Upset After Lakers' LeBron James Decision
    Athlon Sports13 hours ago
    Unexpected Source Reveals Bruins' Jeremy Swayman's Long-Term Plans
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Aliyah Boston's Strong Message to Caitlin Clark After WNBA Season Says It All
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Roger Goodell Reveals Major Changes Coming to the NFL
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Augusta National Golf Club Makes Major Announcement Following Destruction of Hurricane Helene
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Suni Lee Breaks Silence on Hurtful Comments Made By Former USA Gymnast
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama17 days ago
    Happy Hour in Baton Rouge: Barracuda
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Future of The Masters Revealed Following Storm Damage from Hurricane Helene
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA21 days ago
    Josh Giddey Shares Why Chicago Bulls Are Going to be Scary
    Athlon Sports1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy