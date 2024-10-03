Angel Reese’s Brother Is Trending After Video Together

While Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese is in full offseason mode now, she continues to make headlines. More recently, she turned a lot of heads when a video of herself and her brother trended online.

On TikTok, Angel Reese uploaded a video showing herself and her younger brother, Julian Reese, dancing to Surf Curse's "Disco." The Sky forward captioned the post, "my not so little brother," highlighting how fast the 21-year-old has grown.

According to ESPN, Julian Reese stands at 6-foot-9 . Angel Reese, for her part, is listed at 6-foot-3 .

The younger sibling of the Sky All-Star is currently attending the University of Maryland and is part of the men's basketball team. He's coming off the best season of his collegiate career, averaging 13.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game as a junior.

Sure enough, fans couldn't help but comment about Angel Reese's brother after she dropped the video. Many noticed Julian Reese's height, while others noted how the siblings really look similar and cute.

"Behind every tall girl there is a brother who taller than her," a follower commented. Another one asked, "How old is he! nd how tall??"

Another fan joked, "No, he's your big brother, that's obvious."

"Not y’all touching the ceiling," a supporter further.

A fifth social media user said, "Wow he is tall."

Several other fans shared how delighted they are to see the brother and sister bond and enjoy their break together.

Considering that Angel Reese is still recovering from her wrist injury, it's more than likely that fans will see the Sky double-double machine upload more videos with her brother in the next couple of weeks.

