Commanders' Running Game Key to Victory vs. Browns?

The Washington Commanders have surged to a 3-1 start this season, displaying a balanced offense that has kept opponents guessing. While their passing game has been solid, their potent rushing attack has truly set them apart, making them a formidable team heading into Week 5.

Washington’s ability to control the ground game has been a key factor in their victories, with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels leading the way.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half. Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Daniels has become the heartbeat of this Commanders offense , using both his arm and legs to make an impact. His rushing ability has kept defenses off-balance all season, allowing the Commanders to win the time of possession battle consistently. With 218 rushing yards on 46 attempts and four rushing touchdowns, Daniels has emerged as a dynamic playmaker.

Washington’s ground game has been a driving force in their success. Ranking third in the NFL, they’re averaging 169.3 rushing yards per game, creating a dangerous offensive threat. In their Week 3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Commanders rushed for 248 yards, showcasing how critical the run game is to their success. Even in tighter matchups like their 21-18 victory over the Giants in Week 2, Washington’s ability to gain yards on the ground played a major role, with 215 rushing yards balancing their attack.

On the passing front , the Commanders sit 12th in the league, averaging 213 yards per game. While effective, the passing game has taken a backseat to the team's dominant ground attack, which has been the true engine behind their victories.

As Washington heads into their Week 5 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, they will face a defense that has allowed 123.3 rushing yards per game. The Browns, although solid defensively, may struggle to contain the Commanders' relentless rushing attack.

Regardless of what is leading the commanders to victory , there remains one constant: Jayden Daniels has proven to be the steady hand for the Commanders, showing the ability to sit in the pocket and deliver passes downfield or break out for big runs when needed.