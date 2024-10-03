Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Commanders' Running Game Key to Victory vs. Browns?

    By Austin Givan,

    2 days ago

    The Washington Commanders have surged to a 3-1 start this season, displaying a balanced offense that has kept opponents guessing. While their passing game has been solid, their potent rushing attack has truly set them apart, making them a formidable team heading into Week 5.

    Washington’s ability to control the ground game has been a key factor in their victories, with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels leading the way.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wyx3p_0vt2nRNI00
    Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half.

    Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

    Daniels has become the heartbeat of this Commanders offense , using both his arm and legs to make an impact. His rushing ability has kept defenses off-balance all season, allowing the Commanders to win the time of possession battle consistently. With 218 rushing yards on 46 attempts and four rushing touchdowns, Daniels has emerged as a dynamic playmaker.

    Washington’s ground game has been a driving force in their success. Ranking third in the NFL, they’re averaging 169.3 rushing yards per game, creating a dangerous offensive threat. In their Week 3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Commanders rushed for 248 yards, showcasing how critical the run game is to their success. Even in tighter matchups like their 21-18 victory over the Giants in Week 2, Washington’s ability to gain yards on the ground played a major role, with 215 rushing yards balancing their attack.

    On the passing front , the Commanders sit 12th in the league, averaging 213 yards per game. While effective, the passing game has taken a backseat to the team's dominant ground attack, which has been the true engine behind their victories.

    As Washington heads into their Week 5 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, they will face a defense that has allowed 123.3 rushing yards per game. The Browns, although solid defensively, may struggle to contain the Commanders' relentless rushing attack.

    Related: Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Wins Cartoon Award

    Regardless of what is leading the commanders to victory , there remains one constant: Jayden Daniels has proven to be the steady hand for the Commanders, showing the ability to sit in the pocket and deliver passes downfield or break out for big runs when needed.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Greg McElroy Predicts Big College Football Upset on Saturday
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    There Was A Massive College Football Upset On Friday Night
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Kirk Cousins, Raheem Morris' Postgame Moment in Falcons-Buccaneers Turns Heads
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Tom Brady Makes Unexpected Multimillion Dollar Decision
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Lee Corso's Status for Week 6 'College GameDay' Appears to Be in Doubt
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Angel Reese's First Posts After Losing Rookie of the Year to Caitlin Clark Say It All
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Unexpected Source Reveals Bruins' Jeremy Swayman's Long-Term Plans
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Joel Klatt Names One Team That Will 'Stub Their Toe,' Miss the College Football Playoff
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Rece Davis Predicts Top 10 College Football Program To Lose In Week 6
    Athlon Sports16 hours ago
    Shannon Sharpe Reveals Why Caitlin Clark is Better Than Angel Reese
    Athlon Sports22 hours ago
    Buccaneers Star's Fiery Take on Loss to Falcons Says It All
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Raiders Predicted to Replace Minshew With Explosive Dual-Threat QB
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Greg McElroy Predicts Historic College Football Program to Continue Downfall
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Angel Reese Drops Eye-Opening Response To Her Critics
    Athlon Sports23 hours ago
    Aliyah Boston's Strong Message to Caitlin Clark After WNBA Season Says It All
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Augusta National Golf Club Makes Major Announcement Following Destruction of Hurricane Helene
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Jimbo Fisher Unleashes on ‘Utterly Ridiculous’ Tampering in College Football
    Athlon Sports23 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama17 days ago
    Everyone is Saying the Same Thing About College GameDay's Guest Picker for Week 6
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Paul Finebaum Reveals Major College Football Coach Who Has 'Bamboozled' The Media
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Roger Goodell Reveals Major Changes Coming to the NFL
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    NFL Makes Derrick Henry Announcement Following Bills-Ravens Game
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Lions' Aidan Hutchinson crowned NFC Defensive Player of the Month
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Josh Giddey Shares Why Chicago Bulls Are Going to be Scary
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA21 days ago
    Jimmy Carter at 100: A power-playing loner from the farm to the White House and global stage
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Cameron Brink Had Four Words For Caitlin Clark Following Her Engagement
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Lakers Star Facing Backlash for Strong Disagreement With Head Coach
    Athlon Sports2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy