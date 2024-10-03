Greg McElroy Predicts Big College Football Upset on Saturday

ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy recently dropped his "Always College Football" podcast, revealing his picks for some of the biggest games of the Week 6 slate.

Following his discussion of a few big-time matchups, such as Tennessee at Arkansas, Ole Miss at South Carolina and Michigan at Washington, McElroy shared one upset prediction.

While he's taking the favorite in nearly every major matchup, McElroy believes a contest between the Syracuse Orange and No. 25 UNLV will result in an upset.

The ESPN analyst is taking the Orange to defeat the Rebels as seven-point underdogs.

He believes UNLV has yet to face a team like Syracuse and thinks the Orange's offense will be able to overtake UNLV.

"I think this is by far the best team they've played so far," McElroy said . "I just have a slight lean there. I don't know why. I just have a strange feeling about the Orange in that matchup."

Syracuse is playing behind the success of transfer quarterback Kyle McCord, who came into the program after being the starter for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Through four games this season, McCord has produced 14 touchdowns and 1,459 yards with a 64.4 completion percentage. He's led the Orange to wins over Holy Cross, Georgia Tech and Ohio.

The Orange also have a clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver that seems to have a great relationship with McCord. New Jersey native Trebor Pena has recorded five touchdowns on 26 receptions and 316 yards.

With the weapons on offense and questions surrounding UNLV's secondary, McElroy believes Syracuse will pull off the upset in Week 6.

