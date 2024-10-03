Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Eagles Veteran Doesn't Hold Back After Being Accused of Betraying Teammate

    By Paolo Mariano,

    1 days ago

    The Philadelphia Eagles are eager to return to the win column in Week 5 after getting trounced by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 33-16, last Sunday.

    Both quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley took accountability for the defeat, saying they should be the ones setting the tone for the Eagles.

    However, it was cornerback Darius Slay Jr. who caught a lot of heat from fans, prompting him to post his career statistics and individual accomplishments on X. The tweet has since been deleted.

    Realizing his gaffe, the 33-year-old veteran apologized to fans, admitting on his "Big Play Slay" podcast that the criticisms "got under my skin a little bit." He vowed that the "selfish act" won't happen again.

    Slay, a six-time Pro Bowler, was also chastised for appearing on Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parson's podcast and seemingly laughing about Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

    Slay, who had nine tackles against the Buccaneers, explained that he's just "a laughing type of guy."

    “If y'all feel like I betrayed a teammate, that would never be the case,” he said. “I’m not one of them type of guys to betray a teammate because I would not laugh about something that me and him can’t laugh about, as well."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lAyUC_0vt2m5OQ00
    Philadelphia Eagles safety CJ Gardner-Johnson yells at New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau.

    Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

    Slay also stated positive things about Gardner-Johnson, describing him as a "hell of a player" despite his brash personality.

    “Chauncey is my dude,” added the former All-Pro First Team member. “He’s a great player, great everything. I don’t know why people just took the first 10 seconds of me just smiling and giggling.

    "If he took it personally, I would have told him, ‘Hey, I apologize if I smiled and laughed and you felt any type of offended way about it.’ I would have apologized to him as a man."

    The Eagles will return to action on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

    Related: Eagles Safety Issues Stern Saquon Barkley Warning for NFL

    Related: Nick Sirianni Points Out Who's Responsible for Painful Loss to Falcons

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    luke.cage92
    8h ago
    it's wild how the saints even lost to them
    Eugene Guzzo
    1d ago
    No play Slay shouldn't be saying anything. stop getting burnt and get in the game.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Dolphins part ways with veteran quarterback
    Larry Brown Sports17 hours ago
    Kirk Cousins, Raheem Morris' Postgame Moment in Falcons-Buccaneers Turns Heads
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Paul Finebaum Names College Football's Best Quarterback
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    There Was A Massive College Football Upset On Friday Night
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Raiders Predicted to Replace Minshew With Explosive Dual-Threat QB
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Dan Mullen Predicts College Football Upset on Saturday
    Athlon Sports22 hours ago
    NBA Legend Kevin Garnett Used One Word to Describe Caitlin Clark
    Athlon Sports23 hours ago
    Lee Corso's Status for Week 6 'College GameDay' Appears to Be in Doubt
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Greg McElroy Puts Top 10 College Football Team on Upset Alert for Week 6
    Athlon Sports14 hours ago
    Tom Brady Makes Unexpected Multimillion Dollar Decision
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Surveillance Cameras Caught Chiefs Star Rashee Rice’s Mother Allegedly Stealing Package From Her Neighbor’s Porch Wearing A “Momma-Rice” Jersey (VIDEO)
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Joel Klatt Names Big Ten Powerhouse That 'Looks Lost' in 2024
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Joel Klatt Names One Team That Will 'Stub Their Toe,' Miss the College Football Playoff
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Caitlin Clark’s Two-Word Taunt of WNBA Player Is Going Viral After Winning Rookie of the Year
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Augusta National Golf Club Makes Major Announcement Following Destruction of Hurricane Helene
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Shannon Sharpe Reveals Why Caitlin Clark is Better Than Angel Reese
    Athlon Sports21 hours ago
    Unexpected Source Reveals Bruins' Jeremy Swayman's Long-Term Plans
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Rece Davis Predicts Top 10 College Football Program To Lose In Week 6
    Athlon Sports15 hours ago
    Greg McElroy Predicts Historic College Football Program to Continue Downfall
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Brian Windhorst was incredibly impressed with what he saw at Thunder Media Day
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    NFL Makes Derrick Henry Announcement Following Bills-Ravens Game
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Buccaneers Star's Fiery Take on Loss to Falcons Says It All
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Christie Sides' First Post After Caitlin Clark's Rookie of the Year Win Says It All
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Brandon Clarke's most underrated weapon
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Aliyah Boston's Strong Message to Caitlin Clark After WNBA Season Says It All
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Steph Curry’s Wife Ayesha Curry Reveals Big News
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Fans Upset After Lakers' LeBron James Decision
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Everyone is Saying the Same Thing About College GameDay's Guest Picker for Week 6
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Paul Finebaum Reveals Major College Football Coach Who Has 'Bamboozled' The Media
    Athlon Sports1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy