Eagles Veteran Doesn't Hold Back After Being Accused of Betraying Teammate

The Philadelphia Eagles are eager to return to the win column in Week 5 after getting trounced by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 33-16, last Sunday.

Both quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley took accountability for the defeat, saying they should be the ones setting the tone for the Eagles.

However, it was cornerback Darius Slay Jr. who caught a lot of heat from fans, prompting him to post his career statistics and individual accomplishments on X. The tweet has since been deleted.

Realizing his gaffe, the 33-year-old veteran apologized to fans, admitting on his "Big Play Slay" podcast that the criticisms "got under my skin a little bit." He vowed that the "selfish act" won't happen again.

Slay, a six-time Pro Bowler, was also chastised for appearing on Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parson's podcast and seemingly laughing about Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Slay, who had nine tackles against the Buccaneers, explained that he's just "a laughing type of guy."

“If y'all feel like I betrayed a teammate, that would never be the case,” he said. “I’m not one of them type of guys to betray a teammate because I would not laugh about something that me and him can’t laugh about, as well."

Philadelphia Eagles safety CJ Gardner-Johnson yells at New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau. Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Slay also stated positive things about Gardner-Johnson, describing him as a "hell of a player" despite his brash personality.

“Chauncey is my dude,” added the former All-Pro First Team member. “He’s a great player, great everything. I don’t know why people just took the first 10 seconds of me just smiling and giggling.

"If he took it personally, I would have told him, ‘Hey, I apologize if I smiled and laughed and you felt any type of offended way about it.’ I would have apologized to him as a man."

The Eagles will return to action on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

