Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    'I'm Letting Us Down! No Micah vs. Steelers?

    By Mike Fisher,

    2 days ago

    FRISCO - Come inside The Star with your Dallas Cowboys with our Rumor & Roster Tracker ... news, injury updates and the latest buzz!

    OCT 2 NO MICAH Micah Parsons is likely out for the Dallas Cowboys' coming visit to the Pittsburgh Steelers, even as he's presently listed as questionable. On Monday, he was in the Dallas locker room wearing a protective boot and using a scooter to move around ... and speaking frankly about the high ankle sprain he sustained in last week's win at the Giants.

    “I feel like I’m letting people down. I kind of (thought) of myself as (being) invincible for a while. It’s humbling.” Parsons said. “I’m trying to get back as fast as possible.”

    The 2-2 Cowboys defense without Parsons? They might look like the 3-1 Steelers would without T.J. Watt - that's how big this is.

    Parsons is annually a Defensive Player of the Year candidate ... but he won't likely put on that show in Week 5 in the Steel City.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13L8mS_0vsoZdie00
    Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

    Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

    OCT 2 INJURY REPORT The Wednesday practice report for the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers features starting corner Caelen Carson (shoulder) - who sat out last weeks win at the Giants - being upgraded to “limited” in this first practice of the week.

    Young star corner DaRon Bland is eligible to come off IR this week, and while that seems unlikely, he did work the cords on the sideline with trainers here inside The Star.

    No Micah Parsons (ankle), of course … and Demarcus Lawrence (foot) does not appear on the list because he is not presently on the 53-man roster having been moved to IR.

    Also notable is the absence from practice and from this list of running back to Dalvin Cook. he missed today due to an illness… But doesn’t appear on the injury report because he is not on the 53.

    Notable DNP’s for Pittsburgh include Nick Herbig, Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson.

    SEPT 30 LASHING OUT To the credit of Najee Harris, he is standing up for Steelers teammate Justin Fields after Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts by a 27-24 score.

    Was quarterback Fields "too sloppy,'' as coach Mike Tomlin put it? Yes. At the same time, Fields threw for 312 yards and a touchdown and ran 55 yards on 10 attempts for another two TDs.

    But Najee made his point after the game when he was asked about Fields.

    “You always keep putting it on one person," Harris snapped back. " It’s a whole team, all 11 of us. Stop making it one player. You all keep saying Justin, if like he’s the one that is throwing, catching and running. Come on bro, it’s all of us.”

    SEPT 29 GREATEST Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin thinks quarterback Justin Fields, who did throw for 312 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss at the Colts, was "too sloppy.''

    But ex coach Rex Ryan, now trying to shock-jock his way through a TV career, leans heavily the other way.

    Said Ryan before the game: “This might go down as one of the greatest trades in the history of the National Football League. They got him for a sixth-round pick. You got a future franchise quarterback for a sixth-round pick ...''

    To us, Fields remains a "prospect.'' Most NFL people we talk to feel the same way.

    Is Ryan that poor at talent evaluation? That poor at TV? What is this?

    SEPT 25 CATCH A TRAIN The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted third-round pick Roman Wilson from Michigan with big plans. He was "Hines Ward Jr.'', remember?

    Suddenly, that seems like a while ago ... as we are entering NFL Week 4 and he hasn'rt played a snap. Injuries have been a part of this. But on a receiver-needy team ... what's up?

    "He just gotta keep working," coach Mike Tomlin said. "It is very difficult to get on a moving train."

    The Steelers are undefeated. ... and Wilson's been dinged up. Eventually, though ...

    "My advice to him is to keep working and take that opportunity when that door is left ajar and to be ready when it is," said Tomlin.

    SEPT 22 HERBERT HURT Justin Herbert came into this Week 3 game with a high ankle sprain ... but he played in the 20-10 Chargers loss at Pittsburgh.

    And now coach Jim Harbaugh's prized player is exiting this week 3 game ... in a protective walking boot.

    “As soon as I saw Justin got up, first sign of any limp he was coming out of the game,'' Harbaugh said, "I took him out."

    The coach did do that ... which won't absolve him from criticism centering on the question of whether Herbert should've been playing at all.

    He left in a boot.SEPT 19 THE HOLE The Steelers are 2-0 and sitting atop the AFC North ... and could use some help this weekend in order to stay there.

    The Bengals and the Ravens are both 0-2. While the Steelers are at home with their own challenge (the visiting Chargers are 2-0), they'll be keeping an eye out for the Ravens at Cowboys ... a tough task ...

    And the Washington Commanders playing prime-time football against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night .

    Washington has no shot here, right? Their new coach, Dan Quinn, has another view.

    "I wanted them to enjoy the buildup and knowing there's a routine that goes into place for a night game," Quinn said . "But just going through that process, having the younger players lean into the older guys onto that, it's a big deal and yeah, we're really excited for it."

    Can that excitement lead to a win at Cincy? The Steelers will be watching.

    SEPT 16 X-RAYS IN Justin Herbert, the Chargers quarterback, injured his lower right leg during a 26-3 win over Carolina on Sunday, but played through the game to help seal the victory.

    On Monday, though, the Chargers confirmed that Herbert avoided a serious issue as X-rays on Herbert's leg came back negative.

    The 2-0 Chargers have opened the season with a pair of lopsided victories and in NFL Week 3 play the 2-0 Steelers.

    SEPT 10 RUST? The Falcons lost in Kirk Cousins' Atlanta debut, 18-10 loss at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers, because of what they are calling QB "rust.'' And indeed, Cousins played his first game since suffering a torn Achilles last season with the Minnesota Vikings.

    But the Steelers have another view of what happened here, and Atlanta's $180 million QB really has nothing to do with it.

    Pittsburgh was playing with a backup QB and didn't score a TD ... and yet kept control of a Falcons offense featuring Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and Drake London.

    "I was disappointed," Cousins said after the defeat. "Certainly disappointed. You always go out there with an expectation that you're going to play at a high level, and we didn't play up to our standard today."

    That's one angle. A better one? The Steelers defense played up to its standard .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Raiders Owner Makes Five-Word Admission To Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    NFL Makes Tua Tagovailoa Announcement Amid Report From Chief Medical Officer
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Chiefs Make Surprising Roster Announcement Before Week 5
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Nick Saban Correctly Predicts College Football Upset on Saturday
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    Simone Biles Doesn't Hold Back When Describing NFL Quarterback Patrick Mahomes
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    Unexpected Source Reveals Bruins' Jeremy Swayman's Long-Term Plans
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    JJ Redick Gets Candid About Bronny James After Lakers' Preseason Opener
    Athlon Sports16 hours ago
    College Football Program Draws Embarrassing Crowd on Saturday
    Athlon Sports5 hours ago
    Mavericks Forward Has Blunt Reaction to Wife's Head-Turning Outfit
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Fans Upset After Lakers' LeBron James Decision
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Greg McElroy Puts Top 10 College Football Team on Upset Alert for Week 6
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Major Top 15 College Football Upset in Week 6
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy says ‘we’ve gotta stop their quarterback’
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    NBA Fans Intrigued by Rajon Rondo News
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Everyone is Saying the Same Thing About Missouri After Embarrassing Week 6 Loss
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    Rece Davis Predicts Top 10 College Football Program To Lose In Week 6
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama17 days ago
    No. 12 Minnesota defeats new Big Ten-foe UCLA in 5 sets
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Rising Star vs. Fallen Hero: Browns' Watson vs. Commanders' Daniels
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Ohio State QB Devin Brown Makes Frank Admission About Relief Appearance Vs. Michigan State
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    LeBron James Unveils What Drove Him to Join The Lakers in 2018
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Aces Get Tenacious to Stay Alive in WNBA Semifinals vs. Liberty
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Everyone is Saying the Same Thing About College GameDay's Guest Picker for Week 6
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    ESPN Analyst Demands Change as Lone Angel Reese Voter Remains Anonymous
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Chicago Bulls Fans Will Be Excited by Lonzo Ball's Latest Statement
    Athlon Sports13 hours ago
    Referees Under Fire After 'Brutal' Call Leads to College Football Top 25 Upset
    Athlon Sports22 hours ago
    Greg McElroy Predicts Historic College Football Program to Continue Downfall
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Cowboys Finally Reveal Davante Trade Truth
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Angel Reese Reveals Her ‘Biggest Flex’ After Losing WNBA Award to Caitlin Clark
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy