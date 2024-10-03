'I'm Letting Us Down! No Micah vs. Steelers?

FRISCO - Come inside The Star with your Dallas Cowboys with our Rumor & Roster Tracker ... news, injury updates and the latest buzz!

OCT 2 NO MICAH Micah Parsons is likely out for the Dallas Cowboys' coming visit to the Pittsburgh Steelers, even as he's presently listed as questionable. On Monday, he was in the Dallas locker room wearing a protective boot and using a scooter to move around ... and speaking frankly about the high ankle sprain he sustained in last week's win at the Giants.

“I feel like I’m letting people down. I kind of (thought) of myself as (being) invincible for a while. It’s humbling.” Parsons said. “I’m trying to get back as fast as possible.”

The 2-2 Cowboys defense without Parsons? They might look like the 3-1 Steelers would without T.J. Watt - that's how big this is.

Parsons is annually a Defensive Player of the Year candidate ... but he won't likely put on that show in Week 5 in the Steel City.

OCT 2 INJURY REPORT The Wednesday practice report for the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers features starting corner Caelen Carson (shoulder) - who sat out last weeks win at the Giants - being upgraded to “limited” in this first practice of the week.

Young star corner DaRon Bland is eligible to come off IR this week, and while that seems unlikely, he did work the cords on the sideline with trainers here inside The Star.

No Micah Parsons (ankle), of course … and Demarcus Lawrence (foot) does not appear on the list because he is not presently on the 53-man roster having been moved to IR.

Also notable is the absence from practice and from this list of running back to Dalvin Cook. he missed today due to an illness… But doesn’t appear on the injury report because he is not on the 53.

Notable DNP’s for Pittsburgh include Nick Herbig, Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson.

SEPT 30 LASHING OUT To the credit of Najee Harris, he is standing up for Steelers teammate Justin Fields after Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts by a 27-24 score.

Was quarterback Fields "too sloppy,'' as coach Mike Tomlin put it? Yes. At the same time, Fields threw for 312 yards and a touchdown and ran 55 yards on 10 attempts for another two TDs.

But Najee made his point after the game when he was asked about Fields.

“You always keep putting it on one person," Harris snapped back. " It’s a whole team, all 11 of us. Stop making it one player. You all keep saying Justin, if like he’s the one that is throwing, catching and running. Come on bro, it’s all of us.”

SEPT 29 GREATEST Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin thinks quarterback Justin Fields, who did throw for 312 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss at the Colts, was "too sloppy.''

But ex coach Rex Ryan, now trying to shock-jock his way through a TV career, leans heavily the other way.

Said Ryan before the game: “This might go down as one of the greatest trades in the history of the National Football League. They got him for a sixth-round pick. You got a future franchise quarterback for a sixth-round pick ...''

To us, Fields remains a "prospect.'' Most NFL people we talk to feel the same way.

Is Ryan that poor at talent evaluation? That poor at TV? What is this?

SEPT 25 CATCH A TRAIN The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted third-round pick Roman Wilson from Michigan with big plans. He was "Hines Ward Jr.'', remember?

Suddenly, that seems like a while ago ... as we are entering NFL Week 4 and he hasn'rt played a snap. Injuries have been a part of this. But on a receiver-needy team ... what's up?

"He just gotta keep working," coach Mike Tomlin said. "It is very difficult to get on a moving train."

The Steelers are undefeated. ... and Wilson's been dinged up. Eventually, though ...

"My advice to him is to keep working and take that opportunity when that door is left ajar and to be ready when it is," said Tomlin.

SEPT 22 HERBERT HURT Justin Herbert came into this Week 3 game with a high ankle sprain ... but he played in the 20-10 Chargers loss at Pittsburgh.

And now coach Jim Harbaugh's prized player is exiting this week 3 game ... in a protective walking boot.

“As soon as I saw Justin got up, first sign of any limp he was coming out of the game,'' Harbaugh said, "I took him out."

The coach did do that ... which won't absolve him from criticism centering on the question of whether Herbert should've been playing at all.

He left in a boot.SEPT 19 THE HOLE The Steelers are 2-0 and sitting atop the AFC North ... and could use some help this weekend in order to stay there.

The Bengals and the Ravens are both 0-2. While the Steelers are at home with their own challenge (the visiting Chargers are 2-0), they'll be keeping an eye out for the Ravens at Cowboys ... a tough task ...

And the Washington Commanders playing prime-time football against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night .

Washington has no shot here, right? Their new coach, Dan Quinn, has another view.

"I wanted them to enjoy the buildup and knowing there's a routine that goes into place for a night game," Quinn said . "But just going through that process, having the younger players lean into the older guys onto that, it's a big deal and yeah, we're really excited for it."

Can that excitement lead to a win at Cincy? The Steelers will be watching.

SEPT 16 X-RAYS IN Justin Herbert, the Chargers quarterback, injured his lower right leg during a 26-3 win over Carolina on Sunday, but played through the game to help seal the victory.

On Monday, though, the Chargers confirmed that Herbert avoided a serious issue as X-rays on Herbert's leg came back negative.

The 2-0 Chargers have opened the season with a pair of lopsided victories and in NFL Week 3 play the 2-0 Steelers.

SEPT 10 RUST? The Falcons lost in Kirk Cousins' Atlanta debut, 18-10 loss at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers, because of what they are calling QB "rust.'' And indeed, Cousins played his first game since suffering a torn Achilles last season with the Minnesota Vikings.

But the Steelers have another view of what happened here, and Atlanta's $180 million QB really has nothing to do with it.

Pittsburgh was playing with a backup QB and didn't score a TD ... and yet kept control of a Falcons offense featuring Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and Drake London.

"I was disappointed," Cousins said after the defeat. "Certainly disappointed. You always go out there with an expectation that you're going to play at a high level, and we didn't play up to our standard today."

That's one angle. A better one? The Steelers defense played up to its standard .