Joe Burrow's 'Aggressive' Reminder To Bengals Before Ravens Clash Says It All

The Cincinnati Bengals finally ended their winless drought last Sunday when they took down Andy Dalton and the Carolina Panthers on the road to the tune of a 34-24 score. Before that, Burrow and the Bengals suffered three consecutive losses to start their 2024 NFL campaign, thus leaving Cincinnati lagging behind their rivals in the AFC North division.

Despite the Bengals finally breaking into the win column, Burrow knows that it is not enough reason for Cincinnati to celebrate. They are still just 1-3, wallowing at the bottom of the division standings.

A big test is coming up next for the Bengals, as they are about to face the surging Baltimore Ravens in a rivalry game at home this coming Sunday. That is a big test for Cincinnati, with Baltimore coming over to Paycor Stadium on the heels of back-to-back victories over the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills.

“You’ve got to be aggressive out of the gate,” Burrow said (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk ).

“You can’t let the game come to you because your possessions are going to be so limited," Burrow said. "I’m going to have to play damn near perfect. That’s how I’m preparing, so it’s an exciting opportunity. It’s a big game, it’s a big game. We know what our record is. We know the opportunities we have going forward, but it’s our first divisional opponent. We’re 1–3, we need to get this one. It’s a big game for the Bengals.”

The Bengals are armed with a high-flying offense that could bend and break Baltimore’s stop unit. On the season, the Bengals are averaging 25.5 points per game, but that takes into account their 10-point output in Week 1s loss to the New England Patriots. Since then, Cincinnati has generated an average of 30.6 points per outing.

