Bronny James Leaves JJ Redick in Disbelief Over What Training Camp Cameras Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers have started their training camp for the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season. For LeBron James, it’s the 22nd time in his career that he’s going through such preparation. Meanwhile, his son, Bronny James, is only starting to get a feel of what it’s like to be a professional.

While there remains plenty of question marks about whether Bronny can handle life in the pros, he’s already turned the head of Lakers head coach JJ Redick, who was left impressed by the rookie’s conditioning.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN , tracking cameras at the UCLA Health Training Center revealed that Bronny ran the farthest among anyone on the Lakers team on the first day of training camp.

"I went over to Bronny before practice and I was like, 'Dude, you ran six miles,'" Redick shared.

There is going to be more than just running for Bronny in the NBA, though.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) with son Bronny James (9) during media day. Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Selected 55th overall by the Lakers at the 2024 NBA draft, Bronny has a lot of learning and catching up to do on and off the court. The good news for him is that he’s the son – and teammate – of arguably the greatest basketball player ever, which means he’s got the ideal person to ask for guidance close by.

The 19-year-old Bronny can potentially make his NBA debut on Oct. 22 against a new-look Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena.

