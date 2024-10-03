Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Paul Bissonnette Drops Bold Prediction About Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner

    By Antonio Losada,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05O0Mv_0vsiusFg00

    The Toronto Maple Leafs and superstar forward Mitch Marner might only have a few months left together, but for the upcoming season, barring a trade, everything will stay the same.

    Marner is entering the final season of his six-year, $65.4 million contract and will become a free agent in July 2025. He still has time to convince the Leafs to offer him an extension, and if Paul Bissonnette's prediction is right... that better be the case.

    During Wednesday's episode of the "Spittin’ Chiclets" podcast , former NHL player and current analyst Bissonnette made a bold prediction about Marner.

    Bissonnette believes that the Leafs winger is primed for a “monster year” and could become the first player in years to win both the Art Ross and Selke Trophies in the same season.

    “I think he’s going to have a monster year,” Bissonnette said ( h/t Leafs Latest on X ). “I think he’s going to win a Selke Trophy.

    "I actually think there’s a possibility that Mitch Marner could lead the league in scoring next season. I think he might win the Art Ross Trophy this year.”

    Bissonnette’s comments come as Marner prepares to play a contract year in Toronto carrying a hefty $10.9 million cap hit.

    Despite being linked to trade rumors throughout the summer, Marner has remained firm in his desire to stay in Toronto, with discussions of a possible contract extension looming.

    “That would be the goal,” Marner told reporters on May 6 when asked if he wants to be with Toronto long term. “I’ve expressed my love for this place, this city. Obviously, I grew up here."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VvVg5_0vsiusFg00
    Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) during a stoppage of play.

    Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

    Marner followed that up with a no-comment warning at the start of training camp this preseason.

    “I'm not here to talk about that,” Marner said at the start of camp on Sept. 18, via The Athletic's Chris Johnston . “I'm here to talk about the season.”

    Only Bobby Clarke and Sergei Fedorov have won both the Selke and Hart awards during their whole careers, with Fedorov being the only player in NHL history to win both trophies in a single season. Fedorov did it in 1994 with the Detroit Red Wings.

    Related: Report: Teams 'Did Call' Maple Leafs to Trade for Mitch Marner

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Unexpected Source Reveals Bruins' Jeremy Swayman's Long-Term Plans
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    'Long John' Henderson dies at 91, was Bruins' oldest living goalie
    NHL7 hours ago
    Golden Knights Sign Former Stanley Cup Champion
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Nick Saban Predicts Massive College Football Upset on Saturday
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    NBA Legend Kevin Garnett Used One Word to Describe Caitlin Clark
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    NFL Makes Tua Tagovailoa Announcement Amid Report From Chief Medical Officer
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    College Football Program Draws Embarrassing Crowd on Saturday
    Athlon Sports5 hours ago
    Mavericks Forward Has Blunt Reaction to Wife's Head-Turning Outfit
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Fans Upset After Lakers' LeBron James Decision
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    JJ Redick Gets Candid About Bronny James After Lakers' Preseason Opener
    Athlon Sports16 hours ago
    There Was A Massive College Football Upset On Friday Night
    Athlon Sports23 hours ago
    Paul Finebaum Names Top 10 College Football Program Facing ‘Tricky’ Week 6 Game
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Greg McElroy Puts Top 10 College Football Team on Upset Alert for Week 6
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Paul Finebaum Picks Top 10 College Football Upset on Saturday
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Major Top 15 College Football Upset in Week 6
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Top 25 College Football Program Loses Key Player To NCAA Transfer Portal
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy says ‘we’ve gotta stop their quarterback’
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    NBA Fans Intrigued by Rajon Rondo News
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Everyone is Saying the Same Thing About Missouri After Embarrassing Week 6 Loss
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    Rece Davis Predicts Top 10 College Football Program To Lose In Week 6
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Rising Star vs. Fallen Hero: Browns' Watson vs. Commanders' Daniels
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Browns Pass Rusher Makes Unfortunate Announcement After 'Freak Accident'
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Ohio State QB Devin Brown Makes Frank Admission About Relief Appearance Vs. Michigan State
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    LeBron James Unveils What Drove Him to Join The Lakers in 2018
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Aces Get Tenacious to Stay Alive in WNBA Semifinals vs. Liberty
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Everyone is Saying the Same Thing About College GameDay's Guest Picker for Week 6
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    ESPN Analyst Demands Change as Lone Angel Reese Voter Remains Anonymous
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Chicago Bulls Fans Will Be Excited by Lonzo Ball's Latest Statement
    Athlon Sports13 hours ago
    Referees Under Fire After 'Brutal' Call Leads to College Football Top 25 Upset
    Athlon Sports22 hours ago
    Greg McElroy Predicts Historic College Football Program to Continue Downfall
    Athlon Sports2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy