Paul Bissonnette Drops Bold Prediction About Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner

The Toronto Maple Leafs and superstar forward Mitch Marner might only have a few months left together, but for the upcoming season, barring a trade, everything will stay the same.

Marner is entering the final season of his six-year, $65.4 million contract and will become a free agent in July 2025. He still has time to convince the Leafs to offer him an extension, and if Paul Bissonnette's prediction is right... that better be the case.

During Wednesday's episode of the "Spittin’ Chiclets" podcast , former NHL player and current analyst Bissonnette made a bold prediction about Marner.

Bissonnette believes that the Leafs winger is primed for a “monster year” and could become the first player in years to win both the Art Ross and Selke Trophies in the same season.

“I think he’s going to have a monster year,” Bissonnette said ( h/t Leafs Latest on X ). “I think he’s going to win a Selke Trophy.

"I actually think there’s a possibility that Mitch Marner could lead the league in scoring next season. I think he might win the Art Ross Trophy this year.”

Bissonnette’s comments come as Marner prepares to play a contract year in Toronto carrying a hefty $10.9 million cap hit.

Despite being linked to trade rumors throughout the summer, Marner has remained firm in his desire to stay in Toronto, with discussions of a possible contract extension looming.

“That would be the goal,” Marner told reporters on May 6 when asked if he wants to be with Toronto long term. “I’ve expressed my love for this place, this city. Obviously, I grew up here."

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) during a stoppage of play. Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Marner followed that up with a no-comment warning at the start of training camp this preseason.

“I'm not here to talk about that,” Marner said at the start of camp on Sept. 18, via The Athletic's Chris Johnston . “I'm here to talk about the season.”

Only Bobby Clarke and Sergei Fedorov have won both the Selke and Hart awards during their whole careers, with Fedorov being the only player in NHL history to win both trophies in a single season. Fedorov did it in 1994 with the Detroit Red Wings.

