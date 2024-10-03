Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Raiders WR Davante Adams Reveals Preferred Trade Destination

    By Max Dible,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MOJ7O_0vsiun5H00

    Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams wants out of Las Vegas, though not all destinations are equal in his eyes.

    Adams recently revealed his priorities to the Raiders, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, and the New York Jets top the list.

    "New York is where the Raiders star wants to play," Rapoport wrote on Thursday , October 3. "But Adams has not demanded as much from Las Vegas, and this is not a scenario like [Aaron] Rodgers ' in 2023 when the quarterback informed the [Green Bay] Packers he would only play for the Jets."

    Rapoport added that there are a handful of teams to which Adams would be fine accepting a trade and/or that have made overtures to Las Vegas about a potential deal.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1Gjh_0vsiun5H00
    New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

    Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

    "The New Orleans Saints , Pittsburgh Steelers , Baltimore Ravens , Buffalo Bills , Dallas Cowboys and perhaps the San Francisco 49ers are among teams that either have inquired about the six-time Pro Bowler or are places Adams would be happy landing," Rapoport added.

    The Raiders' price for Adams isn't outlandish, either. The team informed the rest of the NFL that it is looking for a second-round pick plus another asset in exchange for the star wide receiver.

    Adams is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. He has amassed 10,990 receiving yards and 96 TDs over his 11-year career.

    Adams is currently battling a hamstring injury, which kept him out last week against the Cleveland Browns and will keep him out again this weekend when the Raiders play the Denver Broncos on the road.

    The injury may impact the timing of any trade involving Adams, which means speculation could swirl for several more days, if not weeks. The league's trade deadline is November 5.

