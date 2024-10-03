Dillon Jones is honored to have been drafted by a GM like Sam Presti

Jones is one of the most underrated players for the Thunder ahead of the 24/25 season. The 2024 NBA Draft was eventful for the Oklahoma City Thunder as they got three promising rookies Nikola Topic, Ajay Mitchell, and Dillon Jones. This was a superb set of picks because every player has the potential to be a long-term contributor to the Thunder.

For Jones, he is glad he got selected by the Thunder, who are known to treat their young players well. He might not get heavy minutes, but when the opportunity arises, he will do his best to grab it. Thanks to general manager Sam Presti, Jones has the chance to shine as a player for OKC.

“It’s a blessing. I view Sam as one of the best guys who does what he’s done in this business. Everyone knows how hands on he is… he is ‘the’ evaluator,” Jones said in his Media Day interview.

Jones can help the Thunder this season

Since Dillon is an older rookie at 22 years old, he has the potential to make an impact. That maturity he built at Weber State could be the key to him contributing to the team, especially since he has a well-rounded skill set.

Older rookies tend to play well for some teams when given the opportunity, like Trayce Jackson-David did in his first NBA season with the Golden State Warriors during the 2023/24 campaign.

Of course, Jones’ spot on the team is not locked in, but whenever the team needs a guard to step up off the bench, he will be prepared. It will be challenging because OKC has a deep guard rotation with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Cason Wallace, and Alex Caruso, but there will be an opportunity.

Presti has a good reputation with prospects

Presti has been superb as the Thunder’s GM for a long time. He has been there since 2007 when he drafted Kevin Durant. The team has undergone many changes across different eras, but he has found ways to make OKC a competitive team.

Transitioning from Durant to Russell Westbrook, and now to SGA and Co. is a testament to Sam's talent. A big part of why he has been superb is how thoughtful he has been with signings, trades, and draft selections, as he always helps them succeed, which is why Jones is ecstatic to be a part of the Thunder roster.

Related: Major update on Nikola Topic finally announced