JuJu Watkins Roundtable: Big Ten Coaches Trade Notes on USC’s Super Sophomore

ROSEMONT, Ill. — With Caitlin Clark in the WNBA, much of the spotlight in women’s college basketball now shines on USC’s JuJu Watkins. Watkins and USC are just weeks away from beginning a new chapter as members of the Big Ten, with the sophomore guard headlining the talent in arguably the deepest conference in women’s college basketball.

In her freshman season for the Trojans, she set the record for most points scored by a freshman (920), and her 27.1 points per game ranked second in the nation (behind Clark). She also set the USC basketball record (both men’s and women’s) for most 30-point games with 14 and was the focal point of a Trojans’ 29-6 season that ended with a loss to UConn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Entering 2024-25, USC is picked to finish first in the Big Ten by both the media and the coaches, and Watkins is the unanimous selection for Preseason Player of the Year.

On Wednesday, Big Ten players and head coaches gathered in suburban Chicago for the conference’s women’s basketball media day, and several coaches shared their thoughts on Watkins and what makes her such a dynamic talent.

Here are their thoughts:

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins warms up before her team’s game against the Kansas Jayhawks at an in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Galen Center in Los Angeles on March 25. Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Jan Jensen, Iowa

“I don’t know if [USC coach] Lindsay Gottlieb needs much advice from me on how to handle a prodigy. The moments are big, and I think in your house, you try to protect (it). Because the world is going to be rolling pretty fast, and everybody’s going to be talking and wanting JuJu to continue to produce, but I guess I would say to make sure the big world out there, it can stay big, but in your world, to keep it pretty small and tight because there’s just a lot of people following now, and with all the following, you can certainly lose track of the mission. As I said, Lindsay’s experienced in many different realms, and she’s got a heck of a club that’s not just JuJu. I think we all wish it was just JuJu, but we’re gonna find out real quick that JuJu’s just one of the ringleaders.”

Joe McKeown, Northwestern

“Ironically, we have her teammate on our team, Crystal Wang, played with her at Sierra Canyon in high school, so maybe Crystal’s got some secrets that we don’t know about. But the scary part about JuJu is she’s just positionless. She can play anywhere. She can score from anywhere, gets up and down in transition, the length of the floor. Just a dynamic player. I think she’s good for the league. Obviously Caitlin (Clark) was great for our league, and I think JuJu will give us that same type of exposure.”

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins drives to the basket against Kansas Jayhawks guard Holly Kersgieter during an NCAA Tournament second-round game at Galen Center on March 25. Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Kim Barnes Arico, Michigan

“JuJu’s phenomenal. A lot of the new teams are just tremendous, awesome basketball programs with incredible, incredible talent, and obviously JuJu leads the way. But I think that’s what excites our players. They came to the University of Michigan for an opportunity to compete against the best, so they want to play to JuJu. They want to play South Carolina on opening night. They want a chance to test their skills against the best and then figure out: ‘OK, where do we need to get better? Where do we need to improve?’ JuJu’s just a phenomenal, phenomenal player. Can score at all three levels. Sees the game at another level. Had an exceptional freshman year, but we know in our league, we face some of the best players throughout my time here. Obviously, Caitlin Clark being one of them. They’re ready for that; they’re excited for the challenge, and I think it’s just great for women’s basketball, and it’s great for our league.”

Lindsay Gottlieb, USC

“I think it starts with her effort and her care factor. I’ve told this story before: Her first workout freshman year was a conditioning workout; she dove across the line to make her time, and we’re like, ‘OK, we think we’ve got something’ because when your best player, and the one who gets the most attention, also puts in that type of effort and has that type of care for the program and her teammates, I think that gives you something special.

“She’s electric. I had a men’s basketball coach stop in the gym the other day and said he’s grown up watching players from Ann Meyers to Cheryl Miller to all the great ones since, and he said, ‘I think she’s the most talented I’ve seen.’ For someone to say something like that, she carries a lot on her shoulders. She’s always trying to improve, and I think Big Ten fan bases and opponents will be excited because she just brings a level of intensity that makes the game better.”

USC guard JuJu Watkins takes a question during the 2024 Big Ten women’s basketball media day in Rosemont, Illinois, on Wednesday. Melissa Tamez-Imagn Images

Teri Moren, Indiana

“It’ll be an incredible challenge, but so was Caitlin, and like Caitlin, she made all of us better, and JuJu’s going to do the same. What I hope is that, we talked an awful lot about Caitlin Clark — no problem with that — but I hope we get to a point in this league that we’re talking about JuJu Watkins and [UCLA center] Lauren Betts, other teams, other players, [UCLA guard] Kiki Rice, they’re going to be really good in this league for some time.”

Robyn Fralick, Michigan State

“I think it’s a testament to our league of having premier players, and when there’s premier players, there’s a spotlight, and that’s good for all of us. That’s good for the game, that’s good for our league. And it’s quite a challenge. We obviously haven’t played USC yet, or JuJu, but I’m guessing as we prepare, she will present a big challenge.”

USC guard JuJu Watkins shoots a free throw against the Stanford Cardinal in the Pac-12 Tournament championship game at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 10. Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Shauna Green, Illinois

“Obviously, having Caitlin Clark in our league and everything she’s done for women’s basketball in general has been amazing, and now you’re excited, we’re like, ‘Yes! We don’t have to try to guard her.’ Now you gotta guard JuJu. I haven’t watched her as much as Caitlin, with her being on the West Coast and not really watching a ton of Pac-12; we didn’t have to play them. But just talk about a dynamic player, just like Caitlin, who can score at all three levels and is just electric. What she can do with the ball in her hands is absolutely amazing, so we’ll dive in, and I’ll know more about the ins and outs of her game as we steady and scout them, like I learned quickly about Caitlin Clark. It’s great for our league, though. It is great for women’s basketball.”

Katie Gearlds, Purdue

“Thank God Caitlin’s not here anymore, but JuJu’s such a different player. All of 6’1. Just a really tough matchup on both ends of the floor. She broke the [freshman] scoring record last year, and I can imagine a lot of records are going to be broken in the next few years. Hopefully just not against us.”

