Canadiens Blasted with two Worst-Case Injury Scenarios

The Montreal Canadiens were dealt a double blow on Tuesday as they released the worst possible updates regarding injuries suffered by two of their best players.

Superstar forward Patrik Laine and top-prospect defenseman David Reinbacher will both miss significant time at the start of the season due to injuries suffered during the Habs' latest preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Laine, who collided knee-on-knee with Leafs forward Cedric Pare, has avoided an ACL injury but he's been diagnosed with a left knee sprain.

The Canadiens announced that the injury will not require surgery, but Laine will be sidelined for the next two to three months, and most probably stay off the ice into the 2025 calendar year.

Laine’s absence comes as a major setback for Montreal, who traded for the 26-year-old winger this summer, hoping he could provide a spark after a challenging season marred by injuries and personal struggles.

"Forward Patrik Laine sustained a sprain to his left knee that will not require surgery," the Canadiens wrote in the official announcement released on X. "His rehabilitation period is expected to be from two to three months."

Meanwhile, top prospect David Reinbacher will be out for five to six months after undergoing surgery on his left knee, putting his rookie season in peril.

The 19-year-old defenseman was injured in the same game after a hit from Toronto’s Marshall Rifai.

"Defenseman David Reinbacher underwent surgery to his left knee this morning," the Canadiens announced on X. "His rehabilitation period is expected to be from 5 to 6 months."

Reinbacher had just begun to find his footing within the organization this summer. He was aiming at landing a spot in the NHL roster for the first time since the Canadiens selected him with the No. 5 pick in the 2023 draft.

Laine is expected to return around January but Reinbacher’s recovery will likely keep him out for the bulk of the 2024-25 season, potentially missing it entirely.

