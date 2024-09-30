Week 5 NFL Point Spreads and Over Under lines

Here are the latest posing spreads for Week five of the NFL season. The lines are courtesy of betonline.ag.

Despite an 0-4 record, the Jaguars are still slight favorites to beat the Colts on Sunday. The Colts have not won a game in Jacksonville since 2014.

Also, significant downward movement on over/under between the Dolphins and Patriots.

Thursday, October 3

Tampa Bay Bucs @ Atlanta Falcons (-2.5, 42.5)

Sunday, October 6

New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings (-2.5, 41.5)

Carolina Panthers @ Chicago Bears (-4.5, 43.5)

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals (+1.5, 48.5)

(Look-ahead total was 47)

Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots (PK, 36)

(Look-ahead total was 42.5)

Cleveland Browns @ Washington Commanders (-3, 44)

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars (-2.5, 45.5)

Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans (+2.5, 47)

(Look-ahead spread was Bills -1)

Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos (-2, 36)

Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers (-7, 48.5)

Green Bay Packers @ Los Angeles Rams (+3, 46.5)

New York Giants @ Seattle Seahawks (-6, 42)

Dallas Cowboys @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-2, 41)

(Look-ahead spread was a pick ‘em)

Monday, October 7

New Orleans Saints @ Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5, 43)

(Look-ahead total was 45.5)