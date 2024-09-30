Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Week 5 NFL Point Spreads and Over Under lines

    By Brian Schaible,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ACEb1_0vpJbgWH00

    Here are the latest posing spreads for Week five of the NFL season. The lines are courtesy of betonline.ag.

    Despite an 0-4 record, the Jaguars are still slight favorites to beat the Colts on Sunday. The Colts have not won a game in Jacksonville since 2014.

    Also, significant downward movement on over/under between the Dolphins and Patriots.

    Thursday, October 3

    • Tampa Bay Bucs @ Atlanta Falcons (-2.5, 42.5)

    Sunday, October 6

    • New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings (-2.5, 41.5)
    • Carolina Panthers @  Chicago Bears (-4.5, 43.5)
    • Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals (+1.5, 48.5)

    (Look-ahead total was 47)

    • Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots (PK, 36)

    (Look-ahead total was 42.5)

    • Cleveland Browns @ Washington Commanders (-3, 44)
    • Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars (-2.5, 45.5)
    • Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans (+2.5, 47)

    (Look-ahead spread was Bills -1)

    • Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos (-2, 36)
    • Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers (-7, 48.5)
    • Green Bay Packers @ Los Angeles Rams (+3, 46.5)
    • New York Giants @ Seattle Seahawks (-6, 42)
    • Dallas Cowboys @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-2, 41)

    (Look-ahead spread was a pick ‘em)

    Monday, October 7

    • New Orleans Saints @ Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5, 43)

    (Look-ahead total was 45.5)

