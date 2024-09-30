Patrick Mahomes Weighs In on Chiefs' Viral Travis Kelce Gesture

The Kansas City Chiefs were certainly glad to pick up a 17-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, but many folks, particularly star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, will be thrilled that tight end Travis Kelce had a big day for the team.

Kelce had gotten off to a slow start for the Chiefs this season, as he hauled in just eight passes for 69 yards over the first three games of the season. That changed against the Chargers, where he caught seven passes for 89 yards.

Ahead of the game, Kansas City's wide receivers wore t-shirts in support of Kelce given all the criticism he had been facing for his early lack of production. After the game, Mahomes spoke out on the gesture, noting how close the Chiefs offense as a whole is.

"It's a close-knit group and that whole room, the whole offense is very close. I mean we've been through adversity together, we've been on a lot of road trips, going to the Super Bowl, and a lot of these guys has been to at least one of the Super Bowls." "You build this brotherhood and I think they had heard all of the outside noise and they know how much of a leader Travis is. It was cool to see them show their support, and him to go out there and be Travis because that's who he is." - Patrick Mahomes, NFL.com

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs © Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Considering how much Kelce was getting ripped by folks everywhere, it was awesome to see his wide receiver room standing behind him, with Mahomes approving of the gesture as well.

And now that Rashee Rice is likely out for the rest of the season, the Chiefs are going to need Kelce to continue to step up in a big way for them if they intend on winning their third straight Super Bowl.

