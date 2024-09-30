Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Patrick Mahomes Weighs In on Chiefs' Viral Travis Kelce Gesture

    By Owen Crisafulli,

    2 days ago

    The Kansas City Chiefs were certainly glad to pick up a 17-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, but many folks, particularly star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, will be thrilled that tight end Travis Kelce had a big day for the team.

    Kelce had gotten off to a slow start for the Chiefs this season, as he hauled in just eight passes for 69 yards over the first three games of the season. That changed against the Chargers, where he caught seven passes for 89 yards.

    Ahead of the game, Kansas City's wide receivers wore t-shirts in support of Kelce given all the criticism he had been facing for his early lack of production. After the game, Mahomes spoke out on the gesture, noting how close the Chiefs offense as a whole is.

    "It's a close-knit group and that whole room, the whole offense is very close. I mean we've been through adversity together, we've been on a lot of road trips, going to the Super Bowl, and a lot of these guys has been to at least one of the Super Bowls."

    "You build this brotherhood and I think they had heard all of the outside noise and they know how much of a leader Travis is. It was cool to see them show their support, and him to go out there and be Travis because that's who he is." - Patrick Mahomes, NFL.com

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15u7Zz_0vpJZa4x00
    Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs

    © Denny Medley-Imagn Images

    Considering how much Kelce was getting ripped by folks everywhere, it was awesome to see his wide receiver room standing behind him, with Mahomes approving of the gesture as well.

    And now that Rashee Rice is likely out for the rest of the season, the Chiefs are going to need Kelce to continue to step up in a big way for them if they intend on winning their third straight Super Bowl.

    Related: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's Relationship Status Gets Major Update

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Wears Tight Red Baby Tee and '15' Accessories for Chiefs-Chargers Game: See Her Look!
    People2 days ago
    Travis Kelce’s Mom Throws Him Under the Bus in Taylor Swift Romance: ‘I Think He’s Getting Some Help’
    thenerdstash.com5 days ago
    Tom Brady left speechless on Fox NFL Sunday after Terry Bradshaw admits he ‘stole identity’ of legendary NFL quarterback
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Tyreek Hill Sends 6-Word Message on Dolphins-Chiefs Trade Rumors
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    Brittany Mahomes Opts for Leather Pants, Custom Shoes for Game Day
    Sports Illustrated Swim2 days ago
    Angel Reese Fans in Disbelief After WNBA Announcement
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Poll Reveals Truth on How NFL Players Feel About Taylor Swift
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Future Plans Together, Revealed
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Nike Facing Major Backlash for Controversial Caitlin Clark Decision
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Fans Are Saying the Same Thing After Zion Williamson Walks Out of Press Conference
    Athlon Sports13 hours ago
    Cowboys' NFL-Worst Running Game: Where's Dalvin Cook?
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Fans Urge NFL to Address Major Issue After Lions-Seahawks Game
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Florida Loses Its Top Spot – Here’s the New Most Popular Move-In State
    Akeena4 days ago
    National Anthem Performance Before Seahawks-Lions Game is Turning Heads
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    NFL Officials Under Fire for Blown Call in Seahawks-Lions
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Travis Kelce's dad questions if he was target of illegal NFL play in Chiefs' latest win
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    USOPC Leader Makes Big Jordan Chiles Announcement Amid Olympic Appeal
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Travis Kelce's Punishment After Losing Texas Tech-Cincinnati Bet to Patrick Mahomes
    Athlon Sports14 hours ago
    'Wheel of Fortune': Problems Brewing Behind the Scenes After Ryan Seacrest Joins, Report Claims
    PopCulture4 days ago
    Joel Klatt Names Worst 'Surprise' in College Football This Season
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    49ers Sign Son of Hall of Fame WR in Week 5
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    New JP Poll Includes Surprising New Number One, Forecasts Shakeups Ahead in Top 25
    Athlon Sports13 hours ago
    NFL Facing Backlash Over Controversial 'Monday Night Football' Decision
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Paul Finebaum Reveals College Football's Biggest Disappointment This Season
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Mark Daigneault remains modest in the team's approach to the season
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    City of Denver didn’t place migrants in troubled Aurora buildings
    David Heitz27 days ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    Paul Finebaum Hints at Major SEC Program Firing It's Coach if Things Don't Change
    Athlon Sports1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy