    Bill Belichick Sounds Off on Tom Brady, Baker Mayfield Controversy

    By Max Dible,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XagWu_0vpJYj8700

    Bill Belichick and Tom Brady may not have ended their time with the New England Patriots on the best of terms, but the currently retired coach has his old QB's back off the field.

    Belichick displayed this once again on the Monday, September 30 edition of ESPN's "Pat McAfee Show" when he weighed in on verbal sparring that has taken place between Brady and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield .

    "People said, 'Well, we didn't have fun.' Well, let me tell you something, winning six Super Bowl Championships was fun. Going to nine Super Bowls was fun. Winning those AFC Championship Games -- that was fun," Belichick said . "The fun was really in the winning. I certainly understand where Tom's coming from. Honestly, I think there's a lot more stress when you're not winning."

    Mayfield initiated what became a highly publicized back and forth during an appearance on the "Casa de Klub" podcast on September 17.

    "The building was a little bit different with Tom in there," Mayfield said of the Bucs organization . "Obviously, playing-wise, Tom is different. He had everybody dialed in, high-strung environment, so I think everybody was pretty stressed out. ... They wanted me to come in, be myself [and] bring the joy back to football for guys who weren't having as much fun."

    Brady took exception to those comments and fired back with a few of his own.

    "I thought stressful was not having Super Bowl rings. So there was a mindset of a champion that I took to work every day," Brady responded . "This wasn't daycare. If I was going to have fun, I'd go to Disneyland with my kids."

    Mayfield ultimately backed off his words, claiming they were taken out of context.

    The Buccaneers are 3-1 this season with Mayfield under center. He led the team to an NFC South Division title last year and a home playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles before the Bucs fell on the road to the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round.

    Mayfield inked a three-year contract worth $100 million total over the offseason.

    Comments / 1
    Faith And Military
    2d ago
    Tom was locked in... That was his MO... People may feel a certain way around greatness because they have high expectations..Jordan was the same way. Baker has a different personality, but hopefully it translates into wins.
