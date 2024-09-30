Marcus Morris Sr. waived from the NY Knicks after their blockbuster trade

An NBA veteran of 13 seasons who has been a high-quality role player for various teams, he may be nearing the end of his career.

In a press release on X, the New York Knicks announced Saturday that ex-Clipper Marcus Morris Sr. had been waived, along with Chuma Okeke.

The Knicks signed Morris in mid-September in a reported Exhibit 9 deal. New York has no salary obligations for the two, considering the deal is a non-guaranteed training camp contract.

Mook's waiver came after the Knicks' groundbreaking deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves for star big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

As stated by ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the transaction is yet to be finalized, and the dumping made by the Knicks towards Morris serves as a roster spot clearing for them for any potential additional acquisitions outside of KAT.

Mook as a Clipper

Morris, 35, is already in the twilight of his NBA career. Nevertheless, his shooting and versatility as a wing allow him to still provide productive minutes.

Considering his hard-nosed identity, he can also be a vital veteran presence for any team and take on the enforcer role.

Acquired from the Knicks during the 2019-20 midseason, Mook proceeded to play 3 ½ seasons as a member of the Clippers.

Across 195 regular season games (167 starts), he averaged 12.9 points, 4.1 boards, and 1.6 assists, and he also shot 39.4 percent from the three-point territory.

