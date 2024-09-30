Raiders' Biggest Needs After Four Weeks of the NFL Season

Through four weeks of the NFL season, the Raiders have been one of the more confusing teams in the league. Come kickoff you never know what team you're going to get, the one who got boat-raced by the Carolina Panthers, or the team that beat the Baltimore Ravens and shut down the Cleveland Browns .

Now, looking at the Raiders roster, there is clearly room for improvement as there is on every team. The NFL scouting department over at Bleacher Report looked at the Raiders roster and named their major weaknesses.

Edge-Rusher Offensive Tackle Cornerback Quarterback Running Back

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98). Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Edge-Rusher is one of those positions on the Raiders that has been hit hard with the injury bug and starters underperforming. While losing Malcom Koonce to injury before the season even started and Tyree Wilson not playing up to his draft stock yet in his two seasons. Not to mention, Maxx Crosby missed the first game of his career in Week 4, adding more injuries to the position. Once the Raiders get Crosby back the conversation of edge-rusher being a weaker position will likely end.

Offensive tackle has been an issue on the Raiders for some time, specifically on the right side of the line with Kolton Miller holding steady on the left. This is another position hit by the injury bug with starting right tackle Thayer Munford missing Week 4 with hopes to return in Week 5.

Cornerback is a young and aspiring group for the Raiders headlined by Jack Jones , Jakorian Bennett and Nate Hobbs. So far in the 2024 season they have surprisingly been one of the stronger groups on the Raiders defense and the team with Bennett emerging as a true starting corner. Regardless with the history of the Raiders continued success with defensive backs, they should always be looking to add depth.

Quarterback has long been a topic of discussion since the Raiders signed Gardner Minshew in the offseason leading into the quarterback competition between him and Aidan O'Connell. The Raiders will be riding out the season with Minshew and O'Connell but will definitely be taking a quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft. The main options that seem viable for the Raiders are Carson Beck, Shedeur Sanders, and Quinn Ewers.

As for the running back position, Alexander Mattison appears to be running away with the job as Zamir White continues to struggle game in and game out. While Mattison or White don't appear to be long term options the scouting department at Bleacher Report has named Quinshon Judkins out of Ohio State as a possible draft target.

While the Raiders have injuries and needs quarterback is the most realistic position that is going to see a major change between this year and next. With the Raiders likely moving to a younger, cheaper, and more talented option.

