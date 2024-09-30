Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Raiders' Biggest Needs After Four Weeks of the NFL Season

    By Holden Wheeler,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3epzKu_0vpJYS4e00

    Through four weeks of the NFL season, the Raiders have been one of the more confusing teams in the league. Come kickoff you never know what team you're going to get, the one who got boat-raced by the Carolina Panthers, or the team that beat the Baltimore Ravens and shut down the Cleveland Browns .

    Now, looking at the Raiders roster, there is clearly room for improvement as there is on every team. The NFL scouting department over at Bleacher Report looked at the Raiders roster and named their major weaknesses.

    1. Edge-Rusher
    2. Offensive Tackle
    3. Cornerback
    4. Quarterback
    5. Running Back
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A7Bs3_0vpJYS4e00
    Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98).

    Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

    Edge-Rusher is one of those positions on the Raiders that has been hit hard with the injury bug and starters underperforming. While losing Malcom Koonce to injury before the season even started and Tyree Wilson not playing up to his draft stock yet in his two seasons. Not to mention, Maxx Crosby missed the first game of his career in Week 4, adding more injuries to the position. Once the Raiders get Crosby back the conversation of edge-rusher being a weaker position will likely end.

    Offensive tackle has been an issue on the Raiders for some time, specifically on the right side of the line with Kolton Miller holding steady on the left. This is another position hit by the injury bug with starting right tackle Thayer Munford missing Week 4 with hopes to return in Week 5.

    Cornerback is a young and aspiring group for the Raiders headlined by Jack Jones , Jakorian Bennett and Nate Hobbs. So far in the 2024 season they have surprisingly been one of the stronger groups on the Raiders defense and the team with Bennett emerging as a true starting corner. Regardless with the history of the Raiders continued success with defensive backs, they should always be looking to add depth.

    Quarterback has long been a topic of discussion since the Raiders signed Gardner Minshew in the offseason leading into the quarterback competition between him and Aidan O'Connell. The Raiders will be riding out the season with Minshew and O'Connell but will definitely be taking a quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft. The main options that seem viable for the Raiders are Carson Beck, Shedeur Sanders, and Quinn Ewers.

    As for the running back position, Alexander Mattison appears to be running away with the job as Zamir White continues to struggle game in and game out. While Mattison or White don't appear to be long term options the scouting department at Bleacher Report has named Quinshon Judkins out of Ohio State as a possible draft target.

    While the Raiders have injuries and needs quarterback is the most realistic position that is going to see a major change between this year and next. With the Raiders likely moving to a younger, cheaper, and more talented option.

    Related: Raiders Find a Run Game in Win over Browns on Sunday

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    coldsteel380
    2d ago
    need to change QBs the kid can do just as well as Minshew or better he is indecisive and slow he is a backup and that's all he will be O'Connell has more potential he is young and will adapt to the style of play in the pros
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Packers' $48 Million Star Approaching Suspension From NFL
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Von Miller's Girlfriend Posts Message After Bills Star's Suspension
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Fans Urge NFL to Address Major Issue After Lions-Seahawks Game
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Haliburton Reveals Stunning Curry Fact
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    Dolphins Star Officially Out for Season Following Major Injury
    Athlon Sports4 hours ago
    PHOTOS: NFL Sideline Reporter Jane Slater Had Fans Drooling Over Her Revealing Cowgirl Outfit While Partying With Friends
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Nike Facing Major Backlash for Controversial Caitlin Clark Decision
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    NFL Officials Under Fire for Blown Call in Seahawks-Lions
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    49ers Sign Son of Hall of Fame WR in Week 5
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    Joel Klatt Names Worst 'Surprise' in College Football This Season
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    Paul Finebaum Seemingly Takes Shot At Kirk Herbstreit: 'We Don't Care About Your Dog'
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    NFL Fans Blame the Same Thing for Christian McCaffrey's Troubling Injury
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    National Anthem Performance Before Seahawks-Lions Game is Turning Heads
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    NFL Facing Backlash Over Controversial 'Monday Night Football' Decision
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    New JP Poll Includes Surprising New Number One, Forecasts Shakeups Ahead in Top 25
    Athlon Sports13 hours ago
    Wild's Owner Issues Warning on Kirill Kaprizov's Future
    Athlon Sports14 hours ago
    Bruins' Brand Marchand Sounds Off on Jeremy Swayman's Situation
    Athlon Sports15 hours ago
    Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's Relationship Status Gets Major Update
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Joel Klatt Names His Favorite Heisman Trophy Candidate Heading into Week 6
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    Paul Finebaum Hints at Major SEC Program Firing It's Coach if Things Don't Change
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    University of Wyoming forfeits volleyball game against team with trans player amid pressure from lawmakers
    WyoFile11 hours ago
    Commanders' Realistic Trade For Davante Adams?
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    Joel Klatt Reveals Surprising Admission After Alabama's Win Over Georgia in Week 5
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Nine-Time All-Star Left Off Houston Astros Playoff Roster
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    CP3, Pop Gain Chemistry from Past Battles?
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Notre Dame 2025 Offensive Recruiting Class Rankings
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Saying ‘so long’ to Pete Rose; there’ll never be another like him
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Aaron Boone Unsure On Marcus Stroman’s Spot On The Playoff Roster
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Spurs' Rookie Outlines Areas of Pride Before Season
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy