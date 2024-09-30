Open in App
    Patriots Coach Names Starting QB After Jacoby Brissett's Week 4 Disaster

    By Jordan Sigler,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38KCMv_0vpJXq1l00

    The New England Patriots offense sputtered for two quarters before scoring their first touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the third quarter to make it a 20-10 game.

    The Patriots could only muster a field goal before surrendering their third loss of the season in a 30-13 blowout on the West Coast.

    Starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett didn't play well in the loss. He finished 19-of-32 passing for 168 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He fumbled the ball three times.

    Rookie quarterback Drake Maye didn't get a chance to relieve Brissett on Sunday like he did in the Patriots' 24-3 loss to the New York Jets in Week 3.

    It won't be Maye's time in Week 5.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SMW8w_0vpJXq1l00
    New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye

    © Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

    According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, head coach Jerod Mayo plans to keep Brissett as the team's starter before the Patriots' upcoming contest against the Miami Dolphins.

    Jacoby is 100% our starter," Mayo said on Monday. "He's done a good job doing what we've asked. Are there a lot of plays he could do a better job? Absolutely. But I would never question his toughness, dependability and leadership style for this team. That's what we need right now."

    Brissett and the Patriots have lost three consecutive games since pulling an upset of the Cincinnati Bengals in the season opener. The Patriots have scored 16 points in their previous two games.

    Mayo is sticking with Brissett for now, but calls for a permanent switch to the young man out of North Carolina will only grow if the Patriots can't beat a reeling Dolphins team that will be without Tua Tagovailoa.

    Related: Dolphins Coach Says Team Has 'Important 48 Hours' to Decide Quarterback Plans

    Debi Lopez
    1d ago
    he stinks
