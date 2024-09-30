NFL Fans in Agreement on Taylor Swift's Absence From Chiefs-Chargers Game After Alleged 'Breakup Date' with Travis Kelce

Since 2023, one of the most popular players in the NFL has been Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end, Travis Kelce. While he's been one of, if not the best tight end in the league, he's become increasingly popular for a reason that has nothing to do with football.

This is due to his relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift, as the two first confirmed their romance in September of 2023. Since then, this has been one of the most talked about topics in not only football, but pop culture as a whole.

That said, after a rumor surfaced of a contract that had a 'breakup date' between Kelce and Swift, she missed her second straight Chiefs game. Kelce and the Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers in this game 17-10, as he finished with a game-high 89 yards on seven receptions.

While they have since denied the alleged contract, her absence from this game has definitely raised some eyebrows. As a result, after a 'TikTok' was posted about her absence on "DailyMail," fans in the comments made their opinion on the matter extremely clear.

"We don't care.," said one fan, with another adding, "I literally could not care any less."

Other fans also chimed in, saying, "who cares!" and "don't care."

It's clear that fans are in agreement on this topic, especially after Swift and Kelce claimed the contract to be false. Regardless, it was certainly worth noting as it'd be hard to not to question it with the way the series of events lined up.

