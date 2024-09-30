Cowboys Urged to Sign Former Chiefs Star 'Now' to Replace Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys salvaged a Week 4 road win over the New York Giants to even their record at 2-2, but Jerry Jones' squad took a big hit on defense in the process.

Star linebacker Micah Parsons and $40 million defensive end Demarcus Lawrence both exited the game early with injuries.

Parsons is set to miss his first career NFL game due to injury in Week 5 thanks to a high ankle sprain. Lawrence, meanwhile, is looking at an extended 4-to-8-week absence with a Lisfranc injury in his right foot.

On Monday, Bleacher Report published a Week 5 NFL Team Needs article , urging the Cowboys to sign an experienced fill-in "now."

"Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence went down with injuries on Thursday and both could miss a significant amount of time," B/R's scouting department wrote. "While the Cowboys have Carl Lawson to turn to, it couldn't hurt to add one more veteran into the mix."

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and former Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55). Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The veteran? Former Kansas City Chiefs star defensive end Frank Clark, who is currently a free agent.

"Clark was released by two teams last season, but he did log five sacks in 2022 with the Chiefs, so it might be worth it for the Cowboys to at least bring him in for a workout and see if he has anything left in the tank," Bleacher Report added.

Clark, 31, most recently played for the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks (his second stint) in 2023, recording six tackles across eight games. A second-round pick by the Seahawks in 2015, Clark had his most impactful seasons with the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs.

In four seasons in Kansas City from 2019-22, Clark made his only three Pro Bowls, recorded 23.5 sacks in 58 games (plus 13.5 sacks in the playoffs) and won a pair of Super Bowl rings.

Clark or not, Dallas is staring down the barrel of a brutal seven-game stretch on its 2024 schedule. Aside from a Week 7 bye, the Cowboys are set to play at Pittsburgh, Detroit, at San Francisco, at Atlanta, Philadelphia, Houston and Washington by Thanksgiving.

