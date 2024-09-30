Philadelphia 76ers Star Sends Emotional Message to Miami Heat Fans

The Miami Heat have not made any major moves this summer. But one departure that could have a negative effect on the team is that of Caleb Martin, who left to join the Philadelphia 76ers.

Rumors suggest that the Heat had offered Martin a five-year, $65 million contract but he turned it down to test the free agency waters.

It would be safe to say that that was a mistake in financial terms. Martin would eventually end up joining the 76ers on a four-year deal guaranteed for more than $32 million.

In a competitive sense, Martin might be closer to a Championship in Philadelphia than he would have been if he had stayed on with the Heat.

It has been months since Martin signed with the Sixers. But it was yesterday that he finally took to social media to say goodbye to Miami fans, even providing a reason in his heartfelt message.

Martin posted a video montage and wrote on his Instagram : "Man…. Sorry for the delay 305. It took me a lil longer to post this cause I wasn’t ready to say goodbye just yet lol

"Miami has changed my life in more ways than I could have ever imagined. Put me in position to better my life, my families life and my career. Felt like I was on a Two-way contract just yesterday tryin to make a name for myself all over again. The fans, my teammates , my coaches, and the city embraced me with open arms , and I always tried to return the favor thru leavin it out on the court every night. Definitely not how I expected things to come to an end, but nothin can ever replace the memories and love I’ve gained for this city and organization over the past 3yrs. 305 will always feel like a second home and have a special place in my heart 4L. Thank u all for everything Heat Nation!!

"Luv 16"

The stint in Miami certainly changed the trajectory of Martin's career. After going undrafted in the 2019 draft, he ended up with the Charlotte Hornets but his two seasons there were not particularly memorable.

In 2021, Martin signed a two-way contract with the Heat and the rest is history.

He played an integral part in the Heat's run to the 2023 NBA Finals. In fact, Martin came one vote short of besting Jimmy Butler for the Eastern Conference Finals MVP after averaging 19.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game against the Boston Celtics, while shooting 60.2% from the field and 48.9% from three-point range.

Martin exceeded all expectations and developed into a solid player for the Heat. Next season, he is projected to be a starter for a 76ers team being predicted to challenge for the Championship. Talk about a meteoric rise.

