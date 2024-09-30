Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Philadelphia 76ers Star Sends Emotional Message to Miami Heat Fans

    By Sourav Mahanty,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJTpo_0vokOsAe00

    The Miami Heat have not made any major moves this summer. But one departure that could have a negative effect on the team is that of Caleb Martin, who left to join the Philadelphia 76ers.

    Rumors suggest that the Heat had offered Martin a five-year, $65 million contract but he turned it down to test the free agency waters.

    It would be safe to say that that was a mistake in financial terms. Martin would eventually end up joining the 76ers on a four-year deal guaranteed for more than $32 million.

    In a competitive sense, Martin might be closer to a Championship in Philadelphia than he would have been if he had stayed on with the Heat.

    It has been months since Martin signed with the Sixers. But it was yesterday that he finally took to social media to say goodbye to Miami fans, even providing a reason in his heartfelt message.

    Martin posted a video montage and wrote on his Instagram : "Man…. Sorry for the delay 305. It took me a lil longer to post this cause I wasn’t ready to say goodbye just yet lol

    "Miami has changed my life in more ways than I could have ever imagined. Put me in position to better my life, my families life and my career. Felt like I was on a Two-way contract just yesterday tryin to make a name for myself all over again. The fans, my teammates , my coaches, and the city embraced me with open arms , and I always tried to return the favor thru leavin it out on the court every night. Definitely not how I expected things to come to an end, but nothin can ever replace the memories and love I’ve gained for this city and organization over the past 3yrs. 305 will always feel like a second home and have a special place in my heart 4L. Thank u all for everything Heat Nation!!

    "Luv 16"

    The stint in Miami certainly changed the trajectory of Martin's career. After going undrafted in the 2019 draft, he ended up with the Charlotte Hornets but his two seasons there were not particularly memorable.

    In 2021, Martin signed a two-way contract with the Heat and the rest is history.

    He played an integral part in the Heat's run to the 2023 NBA Finals. In fact, Martin came one vote short of besting Jimmy Butler for the Eastern Conference Finals MVP after averaging 19.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game against the Boston Celtics, while shooting 60.2% from the field and 48.9% from three-point range.

    Martin exceeded all expectations and developed into a solid player for the Heat. Next season, he is projected to be a starter for a 76ers team being predicted to challenge for the Championship. Talk about a meteoric rise.

    Related: WWE Legend Triple H Narrates Video for Philadelphia 76ers Superstar

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ben Simmons sends message to rest of NBA ahead of season
    Larry Brown Sports1 day ago
    Pair of Thunder defensive stars explain what will make OKC’s defense special
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    Haliburton Reveals Stunning Curry Fact
    Athlon Sports5 hours ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Tyreek Hill Sends 6-Word Message on Dolphins-Chiefs Trade Rumors
    Athlon Sports4 hours ago
    Nike Facing Major Backlash for Controversial Caitlin Clark Decision
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    49ers Sign Son of Hall of Fame WR in Week 5
    Athlon Sports6 hours ago
    Potential Blockbuster Jets Trade Not Allowed by NFL
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Caitlin Clark is Trending After ESPN's WNBA Announcement
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Joel Klatt Names Worst 'Surprise' in College Football This Season
    Athlon Sports5 hours ago
    Wild's Owner Issues Warning on Kirill Kaprizov's Future
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    3 Zodiac Signs That Marry For Love
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment8 days ago
    Paul Finebaum Reveals College Football's Biggest Disappointment This Season
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Bruins' Brand Marchand Sounds Off on Jeremy Swayman's Situation
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile19 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Baseball legend Pete Rose — aka ‘Charlie Hustle’ — reported dead at 83 in Clark County, Nevada
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Jimmy Butler Finally Reacts to Miami Heat Not Giving Him Extension
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Greg McElroy Names Powerhouse Program the 'King' of College Football
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    ESPN Makes Historic Announcement About Alabama-Georgia
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Canadiens Coach Opens Up on Patrik Laine's Devastating Injury
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Paul Finebaum Hints at Major SEC Program Firing It's Coach if Things Don't Change
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Future Plans Together, Revealed
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy