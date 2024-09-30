Open in App
    First Place! Commanders Sit Atop NFC East

    By Austin Givan,

    2 days ago

    The Washington Commanders made a statement in Week 4 with a commanding 42-14 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, establishing themselves as the front-runners in the NFC East. The win, their third consecutive, pushes Washington to 3-1 on the season, marking a surprising start for a team in the midst of a rebuild.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22QUjW_0vokOrHv00

    Mark J&period Rebilas&solImagn Images

    The game initially saw the Cardinals take an early lead, but that was short-lived. Washington responded with a relentless 27-0 run, thanks to a balanced offensive attack and solid defensive play. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels showcased poise, controlling the game and making key throws when needed. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. contributed heavily, and the Commanders’ offensive line held up against Arizona’s defensive pressure, allowing Washington to take full control by halftime.

    Washington’s defense continued to dominate, holding Arizona scoreless for a long stretch until the Cardinals finally added points late in the third quarter. The Commanders' defensive unit, led by several standout performances, kept Arizona’s offense in check, forcing turnovers and limiting their ability to generate any real momentum.

    With losses by the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, and a key divisional win over the Giants in Week 3, Washington finds itself alone at the top of the NFC East . The Dallas Cowboys and Eagles are tied at 2-2, while the Giants sit at the bottom with a 1-3 record.

    The Commanders now shift their focus to the struggling Cleveland Browns, who enter Week 5 with a 1-3 record. Cleveland’s defense has kept them competitive, but their inconsistent offense remains a concern. Washington will look to capitalize on Cleveland’s weaknesses and continue their strong start.

    Comments / 3
    John Merten
    2d ago
    It’s the players and the coaches, we have one of the most experienced coaching staffs
    Suntanman
    2d ago
    Surprise! I'm not. The defense showed up!
