'Nobody Talks About It!' Patrick Mahomes Reveals Chiefs Truth

The Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes managed to find a way to win - again - while playing at a level that he finds unsatisfactory.

KC beat the Chargers on Sunday 17-10, with tight end Travis Kelce making seven receptions for 89 yards ... but with receiver Rashee Rice suffered what's feared to be a season-ending ACL injury.

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15). Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The story, though, isn't really about the defending Super Bowl champs on offense.

“We weren’t playing good," Mahomes said. "But I think the best thing is, no one talks about it and they start to now, but our defense is really good."

In fact, as they registered a fourth straight win, the Chiefs are allowing just 18 points and just 326.8 total yards per game.

"They know how to shut the door and keep us in games," Mahomes said. "Then they believe that the offense is going to find a way to score enough points at the end.”

The Kansas City Chiefs picked up their first AFC West win of the 2024 season against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs' defense was dominant in the second half of the 17-10 Week 4 win.

After the Chargers got off to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, the Chiefs did not allow another score the rest of the day. They allowed 224 total yards and just 55 rushing yards from an offense that was averaging almost 128 per-game entering Sunday.

While plenty of players were impactful throughout the afternoon, one of the biggest standouts was five-time All-Pro defensive lineman Chris Jones. After not recording a sack since Week 1, Jones had two sacks and four total tackles against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles offense.

The five-time Pro Bowler and three-time Super Bowl champion now has a team-leading three sacks, nine tackles and a forced fumble on the year. Chiefs teammate and fellow defensive lineman Charles Omenihu took to social media following the game to shoutout Jones after the performance.

"Two sacks good day", said Omenihu.