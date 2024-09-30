Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Report: Bruins Not Working on Jeremy Swayman Trade 'For Now'

    By Antonio Losada,

    2 days ago

    As the Boston Bruins continue to face a contract impasse with goaltender Jeremy Swayman, speculation is growing about whether the team might consider trading the promising netminder if no deal is reached before the Dec. 1 deadline.

    For context, Swayman must agree to a contract extension before December, or else he'd have to forfeit the full 2024-25 season and sit out the year.

    Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman recently shared his thoughts on the situation and a potential trade happening before the deadline during an episode of the "32 Thoughts" podcast.

    "I had some people asking me, do you think the Bruins will pivot and consider trading Swayman, just give up and go?" Friedman said. "But my impressions are that the Bruins do not want to trade Swayman."

    Touching on Friedman's comments, The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa shared an update on the situation mentioning three reasons why the Bruins, "for now," are not thinking about trading Swayman.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yRJDG_0vocUhvP00
    Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) skates during a time out.

    Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

    For one, Shinzawa thinks that the Bruins simply "need him" between the pipes. Boston already traded former 1B to Swayman's 1A, Linus Ullmark, to the Ottawa Senators. In exchange, they received their current No. 1 netminder, Joonas Korpisalo, who is levels behind Swayman.

    On top of that, Shinzawa believes Boston would "set the trade price sky-high" in any deal involving Swayman.

    "The Bruins acquired a 2024 first-round pick, Korpisalo and Mark Kastelic for Linus Ullmark," Shinzawa wrote. "The 2023 Vezina Trophy winner was 30 years old at the time of the trade. He has one year left on his contract.

    "The Bruins would want far more for Swayman."

    And finally, Shinzawa points out the most obvious aftermath of a Swayman trade: "The acquiring team would be in the same position as the Bruins."

    That means the team that lands Swayman, will need to sign him to a contract extension. Swayman is rumored to be seeking a deal in the $8.5 to $10 million range , while the Bruins’ initial offer was much lower.

    As Friedman put it, "The Bruins don’t want to trade Swayman."

    As Shinzawa reported, that's just "for now."

    Related: Bruins' Star Finally a Full Participant in Training Camp

