Paul Finebaum Believes Legendary College Football Coach Needs to Retire

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum recently joined the "Matt Barrie Show," where the two spoke about some of the biggest storylines of the 2024 college football season.

After reviewing the schedules of a few powerhouse programs like Georgia and Alabama, Barrie and Finebaum turned their focus to the ACC.

Barrie asked Finebaum to comment on the North Carolina Tar Heels' 21-20 loss to the Duke Blue Devils in Week 5. After the Tar Heels' second straight loss, Finebaum shared his brutal take on UNC.

He believes North Carolina head coach Mack Brown should finish out the season and retire so he could live out the "rest of his life."

"I think his path is to finish the season and do whatever he would like the rest of his life, that doesn't involve being a head coach at North Carolina," Finebaum said.

Brown, 73, is one of the oldest coaches in the country. He started his coaching career at Florida State in 1973, coming into the scene as a wide receivers coach.

After a few stops in places like Southern Miss, Iowa State, LSU and Oklahoma, Brown found his way to the Texas Longhorns. He was the head coach of the Longhorns from 1998-2013, helping UT earn a national title in 2005.

Brown then accepted a head coaching role with the Tar Heels in 2019.

His offenses have been great behind players like Sam Howell and Drake Maye, but North Carolina has never had a complete team under Brown.

They've soared around the eight-win mark for much of the past few years, and this season, there's been a clear decline.

The Tar Heels are 3-2, falling to the Blue Devils in Week 5 and dropping a stunner in Week 4 against James Madison. They lost 70-50 to the Dukes in Week 4.

Finebaum believes, given the struggles around the UNC program, it's better for Brown to walk away, having already built a Hall of Fame career.

