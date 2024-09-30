Isaiah Hartenstein is excited for what is to come with the OKC Thunder

I-Hart is raring to go as one of the most important frontcourt players on the OKC roster. The Oklahoma City Thunder had a successful 2023/24 campaign, securing the first seed in the Western Conference after not even making the Playoffs the previous season. It was a sign of what was to come for the Thunder because they had one of the most promising rosters in the league.

However, there was a glaring issue during the Playoffs: their issues in the frontcourt. OKC did not have a tall roster, which meant Chet Holmgren had to play the center position, even though he is a more optimal fit at power forward. The Thunder set out to resolve that issue through free agency by signing Isaiah Hartenstein.

“Just bringing in a big force because they struggled with rebounding. There are a lot of young guys, watching them, they’re professional. I think there is a difference from some of the young teams and how OKC approached this,” Hartenstein said in an interview with Ur Perspectives. “How professional they are is something really exciting for me then also how they cut, how they move off the ball, they know how to play.”

Rebounding is key to succeeding in the NBA

OKC has been running a lineup that has struggled with crashing the boards for a while now. In the 2022 Draft, they selected two big men, Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams. They are talented players, but they are not physical bruisers who can out-muscle their opponents in the paint.

Hartenstein is a fantastic pickup for the Thunder, who were the 29th team in offensive rebounds per game in the 23/24 season, only getting 8.8 a game. By contrast, the New York Knicks were the best offensive-rebounding team in the league at 12.7 a night, spearheaded by I-Hart’s 3.3 per game.

By having Isaiah manning the paint, the Thunder could follow up more on their misses and secure the ball to go into transition. Aside from his rebounding, Hartenstein also has a potential impact by opening new possibilities for rotations, as he is a superb rebounder and paint defender.

Daigneault has more options with Hartenstein on the roster

Coach Mark Daigneault had to play Chet and J-Will at the center position in the 23/24 season, but now they are getting a reliable center in I-Hart. This means that Chet will likely move to his natural power forward position, while Williams could become more of a power forward-center hybrid off the bench.

“A lineup that I’m excited about is me and Chet together. Having him have the ability to roam, kinda like how Giannis can roam,” Isaiah said in the interview.

Thankfully, Hartenstein is excited to play with the younger Holmgren, which bodes well for the Thunder’s long-term future as a competitive team in the championship picture. It will be an adjustment period for a few weeks, but everyone should expect I-Hart to have a massive role in OKC’s success.

