Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Isaiah Hartenstein is excited for what is to come with the OKC Thunder

    By Cholo Martin Magsino,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F0CrX_0vocUakK00

    I-Hart is raring to go as one of the most important frontcourt players on the OKC roster. The Oklahoma City Thunder had a successful 2023/24 campaign, securing the first seed in the Western Conference after not even making the Playoffs the previous season. It was a sign of what was to come for the Thunder because they had one of the most promising rosters in the league.

    However, there was a glaring issue during the Playoffs: their issues in the frontcourt. OKC did not have a tall roster, which meant Chet Holmgren had to play the center position, even though he is a more optimal fit at power forward. The Thunder set out to resolve that issue through free agency by signing Isaiah Hartenstein.

    “Just bringing in a big force because they struggled with rebounding. There are a lot of young guys, watching them, they’re professional. I think there is a difference from some of the young teams and how OKC approached this,” Hartenstein said in an interview with Ur Perspectives. “How professional they are is something really exciting for me then also how they cut, how they move off the ball, they know how to play.”

    Rebounding is key to succeeding in the NBA

    OKC has been running a lineup that has struggled with crashing the boards for a while now. In the 2022 Draft, they selected two big men, Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams. They are talented players, but they are not physical bruisers who can out-muscle their opponents in the paint.

    Hartenstein is a fantastic pickup for the Thunder, who were the 29th team in offensive rebounds per game in the 23/24 season, only getting 8.8 a game. By contrast, the New York Knicks were the best offensive-rebounding team in the league at 12.7 a night, spearheaded by I-Hart’s 3.3 per game.

    By having Isaiah manning the paint, the Thunder could follow up more on their misses and secure the ball to go into transition. Aside from his rebounding, Hartenstein also has a potential impact by opening new possibilities for rotations, as he is a superb rebounder and paint defender.

    Daigneault has more options with Hartenstein on the roster

    Coach Mark Daigneault had to play Chet and J-Will at the center position in the 23/24 season, but now they are getting a reliable center in I-Hart. This means that Chet will likely move to his natural power forward position, while Williams could become more of a power forward-center hybrid off the bench.

    “A lineup that I’m excited about is me and Chet together. Having him have the ability to roam, kinda like how Giannis can roam,” Isaiah said in the interview.

    Thankfully, Hartenstein is excited to play with the younger Holmgren, which bodes well for the Thunder’s long-term future as a competitive team in the championship picture. It will be an adjustment period for a few weeks, but everyone should expect I-Hart to have a massive role in OKC’s success.

    Related: Isaiah Hartenstein ranked as a top two ‘No. 5 option’ in the NBA

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Pair of Thunder defensive stars explain what will make OKC’s defense special
    Athlon Sports14 hours ago
    Haliburton Reveals Stunning Curry Fact
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Knicks' Mikal Bridges Not Proud of How He Handled Nets' Struggles
    Athlon Sports13 hours ago
    Time, Network Set for Ohio State at Oregon, #3 at #6
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    LeBron James Sends Strong Message About 'Unfair' Lakers Expectations
    Athlon Sports16 hours ago
    Steph Curry’s Wife Ayesha Curry Reveals Big News
    Athlon Sports5 hours ago
    Paul Finebaum Reveals College Football Team That's Not Being Taken 'Seriously'
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Bruins' Brand Marchand Sounds Off on Jeremy Swayman's Situation
    Athlon Sports18 hours ago
    Joel Klatt Names Worst 'Surprise' in College Football This Season
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    USOPC Leader Makes Big Jordan Chiles Announcement Amid Olympic Appeal
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Roger Goodell Reveals Major Changes Coming to the NFL
    Athlon Sports5 hours ago
    Chip Kelly Didn't Hesitate to Name 'Biggest Difference' Between Being a Coordinator and Head Coach
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    New JP Poll Includes Surprising New Number One, Forecasts Shakeups Ahead in Top 25
    Athlon Sports16 hours ago
    49ers Sign Son of Hall of Fame WR in Week 5
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Florida Loses Its Top Spot – Here’s the New Most Popular Move-In State
    Akeena4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Joel Klatt Names Big Ten Powerhouse That 'Looks Lost' in 2024
    Athlon Sports6 hours ago
    Rangers Lose 186-Point Veteran to Non-Contact Injury
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Cincinnati Bengals Part Ways With 2023 Draft Pick in Week 5
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Better Than Bears’ Caleb Williams?
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Poll Reveals Truth on How NFL Players Feel About Taylor Swift
    Athlon Sports13 hours ago
    NFL Facing Backlash Over Controversial 'Monday Night Football' Decision
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    Joel Klatt Reveals Surprising Pick for Top Wide Receiver in College Football for 2024
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    University of Wyoming forfeits volleyball game against team with trans player amid pressure from lawmakers
    WyoFile14 hours ago
    Festivals and Events Happening this Weekend: September 5 through September 8
    M Henderson28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy