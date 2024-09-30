Cam Ward, Jalen Milroe Keep Climbing the 2025 NFL Draft Board

Heading into the 2024 college football season, there were far more questions than answers among the top quarterback prospects eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft class.

Unlike the 2024 group that featured a clear-cut front-runner in Caleb Williams, as well as two more elite prospects who went top-three in Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye, the 2025 class was full of intrigue and potential, but low on proven and established success.

Now that we've got a month of college football action to break down, a couple of big names have made a massive leap up the board, as Miami's Cam Ward and Alabama's Jalen Milroe have both launched themselves into the conversation as perhaps the best quarterback prospect eligible for next year's draft.

Ward's ascension from no-star recruit to video-game numbers at Incarnate Word to a pair of strong seasons at Washington State was impressive enough, but what he's done this season after transferring across the country has been on a completely different level. He's showing off rare playmaking ability as both a downfield passer and with his ability to escape a messy pocket and extend plays, and his combination of cool confidence and fiery leadership has clearly inspired a Canes team that has legit national title aspirations.

He's still got some rough edges to smooth out in his game when it comes to consistency, accuracy, and decision-making, but Ward looks like he has the goods in a bunch of areas that you just can't teach.

The same could be said of Milroe, who took his draft stock to a new stratosphere with his performance in Saturday night's 41-34 win over Georgia. A true dual-threat weapon, Milroe is every bit the running threat he's always been, but he's already making huge strides as a passer under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, who helped Michael Penix Jr. develop into the nation's leading passer in each of the past two seasons.

Milroe is an explosive playmaker with the ball in his hands, and he's got a well-built frame that should hold up well at the next level when it comes to absorbing contact. If he continues to show the kind of finely tuned passing skills we saw on display against one of the nation's best defenses throughout the rest of the season, there's no reason why he can't head into draft season as the top quarterback in the class.

Ward could do the same, and though they're likely to have worthy challengers in the likes of Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Georgia's Carson Beck, and Texas' Quinn Ewers, from what we've seen so far this season, these two fast-risers could easily end up being the top two passers off the board next April.

Related: Jalen Milroe Makes a Statement to NFL Scouts vs. Georgia

Related: Just Give Travis Hunter the Heisman Trophy Already