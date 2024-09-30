Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Cam Ward, Jalen Milroe Keep Climbing the 2025 NFL Draft Board

    By Luke Easterling,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=302oGn_0vocUZoT00

    Heading into the 2024 college football season, there were far more questions than answers among the top quarterback prospects eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft class.

    Unlike the 2024 group that featured a clear-cut front-runner in Caleb Williams, as well as two more elite prospects who went top-three in Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye, the 2025 class was full of intrigue and potential, but low on proven and established success.

    Now that we've got a month of college football action to break down, a couple of big names have made a massive leap up the board, as Miami's Cam Ward and Alabama's Jalen Milroe have both launched themselves into the conversation as perhaps the best quarterback prospect eligible for next year's draft.

    Ward's ascension from no-star recruit to video-game numbers at Incarnate Word to a pair of strong seasons at Washington State was impressive enough, but what he's done this season after transferring across the country has been on a completely different level. He's showing off rare playmaking ability as both a downfield passer and with his ability to escape a messy pocket and extend plays, and his combination of cool confidence and fiery leadership has clearly inspired a Canes team that has legit national title aspirations.

    He's still got some rough edges to smooth out in his game when it comes to consistency, accuracy, and decision-making, but Ward looks like he has the goods in a bunch of areas that you just can't teach.

    The same could be said of Milroe, who took his draft stock to a new stratosphere with his performance in Saturday night's 41-34 win over Georgia. A true dual-threat weapon, Milroe is every bit the running threat he's always been, but he's already making huge strides as a passer under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, who helped Michael Penix Jr. develop into the nation's leading passer in each of the past two seasons.

    Milroe is an explosive playmaker with the ball in his hands, and he's got a well-built frame that should hold up well at the next level when it comes to absorbing contact. If he continues to show the kind of finely tuned passing skills we saw on display against one of the nation's best defenses throughout the rest of the season, there's no reason why he can't head into draft season as the top quarterback in the class.

    Ward could do the same, and though they're likely to have worthy challengers in the likes of Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Georgia's Carson Beck, and Texas' Quinn Ewers, from what we've seen so far this season, these two fast-risers could easily end up being the top two passers off the board next April.

    Related: Jalen Milroe Makes a Statement to NFL Scouts vs. Georgia

    Related: Just Give Travis Hunter the Heisman Trophy Already

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Time, Network Set for Ohio State at Oregon, #3 at #6
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Joel Klatt Names Worst 'Surprise' in College Football This Season
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Paul Finebaum Believes Legendary College Football Coach Needs to Retire
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Angel Reese Fans in Disbelief After WNBA Announcement
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    New JP Poll Includes Surprising New Number One, Forecasts Shakeups Ahead in Top 25
    Athlon Sports15 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Schools feel teacher-shortage strains as 2024 academic year kicks off
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Bruins' Brand Marchand Sounds Off on Jeremy Swayman's Situation
    Athlon Sports17 hours ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Chip Kelly Didn't Hesitate to Name 'Biggest Difference' Between Being a Coordinator and Head Coach
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    USOPC Leader Makes Big Jordan Chiles Announcement Amid Olympic Appeal
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Former NBA Rookie of the Year Gets Roasted Over Wizards Take
    Athlon Sports14 hours ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Bruins Make Opening Night Goaltender Announcement
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Fans Are Saying the Same Thing After Zion Williamson Walks Out of Press Conference
    Athlon Sports15 hours ago
    49ers Sign Son of Hall of Fame WR in Week 5
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Roger Goodell Reveals Major Changes Coming to the NFL
    Athlon Sports4 hours ago
    Paul Finebaum Hints at Major SEC Program Firing It's Coach if Things Don't Change
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Can Wyoming’s populist Freedom Caucus learn from the Idaho FC’s implosion?
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Haliburton Makes it Happen for Mama
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Aliyah Boston's Strong Message to Caitlin Clark After WNBA Season Says It All
    Athlon Sports2 hours ago
    Next on the Athlon Network: Celebrity Journalist DeathMatch
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell in 1964
    Jacksonville Today8 hours ago
    Anthrax kills Wyoming moose, more than 50 cattle, for first time in decades
    WyoFile26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy