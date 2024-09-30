Open in App
    PFF player grades: Top performers in Vikings win over Packers

    By Josh Skluzacek,

    2 days ago

    The Minnesota Vikings are 4-0 after a 31-29 win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

    The Vikings dominated early and survived a second-half surge by their division rivals to stay undefeated.

    Next up, the Vikings will face the New York Jets in London, but first, here are the top Vikings performers on both offense and defense against the Packers, according to Pro Football Focus. For reference, a grade of 60.0 is considered average while those in the 30s are very poor and those in the 90s are elite.

    Offense

    • WR Justin Jefferson — 82.9
    • WR Jordan Addison — 77.6
    • LT Christian Darrisaw — 75.2
    • RB Aaron Jones — 72.9
    • WR Jalen Nailor — 69.9
    • RT Brian O’Neill — 66.5
    • FB C.J. Ham — 65.0
    • TE Josh Oliver — 64.1
    • WR Trent Sherfield Sr. — 63.8
    • RG Ed Ingram — 61.5

    The worst performers, per PFF, were QB Sam Darnold (43.9), LG Blake Brandel (47.4) and WR Brandon Powell (50.3).

    Jefferson led the Vikings in receiving, Addison had a two touchdown day in his return from injury and Jones also had a great return to Green Bay, despite not getting in the end zone. Also, credit to the offensive line, which did a solid job overall, although the second half was obviously less successful.

    Ingram and C Garrett Bradbury each gave up just two pressures.

    On the low end, Brandel also gave up just two pressures but struggled more in the run game and also surrendered his first sack of the season.

    Darnold was fantastic in the first half and engineered the late drive to put Minnesota back up by two scores. The fumble and interception just dinged his grade a lot.

    Also noteworthy: Nailor played just 14 snaps with Addison’s return, although the Vikings leaned more heavy personnel, using Oliver and fellow tight end Johnny Mundt over 40 snaps each.

    Defense

    • LB Kamu Grugier-Hill — 83.5
    • CB Byron Murphy Jr. — 81.2
    • S Camryn Bynum — 75.4
    • DL Jonathan Bullard — 72.1
    • CB Stephon Gilmore — 67.9
    • S Josh Metellus — 66.1
    • DL Jerry Tillery — 62.2
    • S Harrison Smith — 60.6
    • DT Taki Taimani — 60.2
    • DT Harrison Phillips — 59.7

    The lowest-graded defenders were ED Patrick Jones II (44.6), CB Shaquill Griffin (46.1) and DL Jihad Ward (48.8).

    How about Grugier-Hill, who turned in another stellar performance with Ivan Pace Jr. out. He and Murphy each nabbed interceptions, as did Griffin. The difference in grades is because PFF credits Griffin with allowing five catches, including one for a score.

    Green Bay’s late surge hurt some grades, but the offensive struggles and turnovers by Minnesota’s offense put the defense in some tough spots, so it’s hard to put that all on Brian Flores’ group.

    Additionally, PFF tallied 28 pressures generated by the unit on Sunday, their most in any game of the season so far. Minnesota’s defense has now totaled 97 pressures through four games, an incredible job by that group.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K0Bgw_0vocUX3100
    Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) scores a touchdown run against Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary (52) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, September 29, 2024, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

    © Dan Powers&solUSA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin &sol USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

