Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Angel Reese Fans in Disbelief After WNBA Announcement

    By Paolo Songco,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BoyeU_0vocUQrw00

    The WNBA announced on Sunday this season's first and second All-Defensive Teams. Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier headlined the first team alongside league MVP A'ja Wilson, while the likes of Alyssa Thomas and Nneka Ogwumike formed part of the second team.

    There was one glaring absentee from the list, though -- at least according to her fans. Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese was nowhere to be found on either team, which prompted some spiteful complaints from her supporters.

    Fans of the Sky forward took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their disbelief in the fact that Reese was not named as one of the Top 10 defenders in the WNBA today.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m0BGk_0vocUQrw00
    Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese

    Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

    "Not having Angel up here is crazy work, who the voters and what were they watching," read a comment.

    "@WNBA No Angel Reese or Kamilla Cardoso?When they put every player on this list to work? okay," said another.

    "@WNBA Angel Reese was robbed. She locked up 60%of the people on this list," declared a supporter.

    "@WNBA Reese held all those post players at they average this crap," pointed out a user.

    "@WNBA I’m her biggest hater but Angel Reese should be here 100%" a reaction read.

    As made evident by that last tweet, even Reese's naysayers believe that she deserves a spot in the All-Defensive Team.

    For what it's worth, Reese, whose season was cut short to just 34 games (out of 40) due to a wrist injury , led the league in rebounds with 13.1 per game. She was No. 2 in defensive rebounds (8.1), second only to now-three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson (9.8).

    Related: Angel Reese's First Post After Losing Rookie of the Year to Caitlin Clark Says It All

    Related: Angel Reese Tells the Truth About Controversial Kamilla Cardoso Incident

    Related: Fans Divided by Angel Reese's Emotional Message After Sky Fire Teresa Weatherspoon

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 301
    Add a Comment
    Lloyd kirner
    49m ago
    why you crying, rookie of the year not crying. you are a bully and you got left off for a reason. suck it up cry baby
    Texasproud
    57m ago
    Reese does not have the whole package
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Angel Reese furious at media: ‘They allowed this’
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    WNBA chief's cutting Angel Reese 'recognition' response after Caitlin Clark question
    Irish Star2 days ago
    NBA Star Tyrese Haliburton Speaks Out On Relationship With Caitlin Clark
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Nike Facing Major Backlash for Controversial Caitlin Clark Decision
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Angel Reese Leaves No Doubt About Her Preferred Nickname
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez ‘Embarrassing’ In Sweaty Spandex Showoff For Ben Affleck
    thenerdstash.com5 days ago
    Caitlin Clark tells '60 Minutes' how ripping up the family's lawn led to her unusual 3-point range
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    WNBA star clarifies Caitlin Clark comments after joining new team following playoff defeat
    The Mirror US8 hours ago
    Ellen DeGeneres, 66, reveals triple diagnosis: ‘It’s hard to be honest’
    Page Six5 days ago
    NFL world reacts to shocking Chiefs news
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    WWE’s Indi Hartwell Flaunts Her Enviable Figure While Serving Up Some Smoking Hot BBQ
    Web Is Jericho2 days ago
    NASCAR star makes emotional announcement
    AL.com16 hours ago
    WNBA commissioner very clear on Angel Reese stance when asked about Caitlin Clark
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Angel Reese Takes Over The Reese's Puffs Box For Her Own Promotion
    bleedingcool.com2 days ago
    Kate Martin's Girlfriend Is Turning Heads With Latest Outfit Post
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Pete Rose’s cause of death has been revealed
    Larry Brown Sports1 day ago
    This Is What the “O” in “O’clock” Stands For
    Reader's Digest2 days ago
    Aliyah Boston's Strong Message to Caitlin Clark After WNBA Season Says It All
    Athlon Sports2 hours ago
    Simone Biles Makes Important GOAT Announcement
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Savannah James Responds To LeBron James' Unexpected Admission
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks3 days ago
    Tia Mowry Says ‘Distance’ From Twin Sister Tamera Mowry Stems From Them ‘Creating Their Own Families’
    thejasminebrand.com2 days ago
    Charles Barkley makes major career move
    Awful Announcing1 day ago
    Patrick Mahomes sparks outrage: ‘Not even an apology?’
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Tom Brady left speechless on Fox NFL Sunday after Terry Bradshaw admits he ‘stole identity’ of legendary NFL quarterback
    The US Sun2 days ago
    WNBA Facing Caitlin Clark Complaints About Rookie of the Year Announcement
    The Spun2 days ago
    Legendary NBA Star Tim Duncan Is Barely Recognizable In New Photo
    The Spun2 days ago
    Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese react to Cameron Brink's huge engagement news
    The Athlete Lifestyle On SI1 day ago
    Spike Lee and WNBA Star Kelsey Plum Get Into Courtside Altercation During Aces-Liberty Playoff Game
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Cameron Brink gets engaged outside Eiffel Tower months after Paris Olympics heartbreak
    The Mirror US1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy