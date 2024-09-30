Angel Reese Fans in Disbelief After WNBA Announcement

The WNBA announced on Sunday this season's first and second All-Defensive Teams. Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier headlined the first team alongside league MVP A'ja Wilson, while the likes of Alyssa Thomas and Nneka Ogwumike formed part of the second team.

There was one glaring absentee from the list, though -- at least according to her fans. Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese was nowhere to be found on either team, which prompted some spiteful complaints from her supporters.

Fans of the Sky forward took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their disbelief in the fact that Reese was not named as one of the Top 10 defenders in the WNBA today.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"Not having Angel up here is crazy work, who the voters and what were they watching," read a comment.

"@WNBA No Angel Reese or Kamilla Cardoso?When they put every player on this list to work? okay," said another.

"@WNBA Angel Reese was robbed. She locked up 60%of the people on this list," declared a supporter.

"@WNBA Reese held all those post players at they average this crap," pointed out a user.

"@WNBA I’m her biggest hater but Angel Reese should be here 100%" a reaction read.

As made evident by that last tweet, even Reese's naysayers believe that she deserves a spot in the All-Defensive Team.

For what it's worth, Reese, whose season was cut short to just 34 games (out of 40) due to a wrist injury , led the league in rebounds with 13.1 per game. She was No. 2 in defensive rebounds (8.1), second only to now-three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson (9.8).

