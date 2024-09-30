Open in App
    How'd Eagles Get Dominated By Bucs?

    By Wil Riggs,

    2 days ago

    Another road trip to Tampa Bay, and another Philadelphia Eagles blowout loss to the Buccaneers. ... this time by a 33-16 score. The Birds drop to 2-2 following a 17-point loss to the Bucs in NFL Sunday Week 4. It was 24-7 at halftime, but the Eagles could only muster nine points in the second half; the Bucs matched them point for point.

    How did Philly come undone ... again?

    The Bucs got a huge boost in the middle of their defense with the injury return of Vita Vea, who dominated the line of scrimmage. QB Jalen Hurts was harassed all day in the backfield, taking six sacks on the day. He completed 18 of 30 passing for just 158 yards and two fumbles.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qvq4Y_0vocUKoo00
    Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts during the 2024 NFC wild card game.

    Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

    Philly only mustered 227 total yards on offense, about half of the 445 yards that the Bucs totaled. The Eagles also turned the ball over two times while the Bucs didn’t turn it over at all.

    Hurts had said earlier in the week that the Birds still needed to find out who they are as a team.

    "This is a new team," Hurts said. "We have a new group. And I think about the most important thing, not the past, not the future, but what about right now? And I think about the identity of this football team we have, and I can't tell you what that is.

    Related: Why Can't Eagles Defense Solve Bucs QB Baker Mayfield? Tracker

    “I can't tell you what that is, because we haven't had our nucleus together to really go out there and create that."

    The Eagles were down receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but with the bye week coming up, Philadelphia has a chance to get healthy and have their nucleus together once again.

